Conrad Manila bags multiple recognitions at World Luxury Awards 2024

The hotel is ending the year strong with its recent accolades, highlighting its luxury experiences and sustainable features

MANILA, Philippines — Conrad Manila proudly announces its newest recognitions from the prestigious World Luxury Awards 2024, celebrating world-class excellence in hospitality, travel and luxury.

The hotel, along with its renowned Chinese restaurant, China Blue by Jereme Leung, and Conrad Spa, received multiple distinguished awards, further strengthening its reputation as a leader in the Philippine hospitality sector.

The roster of awards includes:

Conrad Manila: Best Luxury Sustainable Hotel in Southern Asia

Conrad Manila: Best Luxury Conference & Event Hotel in the Philippines

Conrad Manila: Best Luxury Hotel in the Philippines

Conrad Spa: Best Luxury City Hotel Spa in Southern Asia

Conrad Spa: Best Luxury Spa Retreat in the Philippines

China Blue by Jereme Leung: Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant in Southern Asia

China Blue by Jereme Leung: Best Chinese Cuisine in the Philippines

China Blue by Jereme Leung: Best Luxury Family Restaurant in the Philippines

“We are honored and delighted to receive these prestigious awards, which we consider as priceless gifts for the hotel this holiday season. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to consistently deliver unparalleled service and inspiring luxury through sustainable practices, exceptional dining, and a world-class spa experience,” shares General Manager Fabio Berto. “This truly calls for merrier celebrations at Conrad Manila.”

Recipient of the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification, Conrad Manila has consistently carried on its sustainable practices, while also ensuring that it caters to the changing demands of its market.

The hotel is known for its modern and upscale events spaces, equipped with must-have features, such as audiovisual technology, high-speed internet and other essential amenities apt for meetings and conferences of varied sizes.

With its culinary excellence, Conrad Manila is also a favorite destination for gourmets and families alike. The hotel has five restaurants and bars, offering cuisine from all over the world, such as Filipino, Thai, Indian, and Italian delicacies at Brasserie on 3 and masterful rendition of authentic Chinese dishes at China Blue by Jereme Leung.

Private dining rooms are also available for an ultimate and exclusive dining experience with either work colleagues and loved ones.

Its luxurious experiences for guests become even more special with its Conrad Spa, which provides pampering treatments and therapies. This wellness haven features six treatment rooms (two couples’ rooms and four single rooms) with soaking tubs, private sauna and steam facilities.

Conrad Manila, one of the country’s premier hotels, remains dedicated to setting the standard for luxury and hospitality in the Philippines.

The hotel takes pride in delivering exceptional experiences to its guests through smart luxury, world-class culinary creations by award-winning chefs, top-of-the-line amenities and heartfelt service.

Learn more about Conrad Manila at Conrad Manila.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Conrad Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



