Don Don Tei opens 2nd branch at Greenhills Mall

MANILA, Philippines — Exciting news for Japanese food lovers: Don Don Tei, known for its authentic Osaka-style rice bowls, has opened its second branch in the Philippines on the fifth level of Greenhills Mall. With its hearty, flavorful dishes and inviting atmosphere, Don Don Tei continues to bring a taste of Japan to Filipino diners.

Greenhills Mall, a hub for shopping and dining in San Juan, is the perfect location for Don Don Tei’s second branch. The new location offers the same cozy and welcoming atmosphere as its Robinsons Galleria branch, making it an ideal spot for lunch, dinner or a quick bite in between shopping trips.

Osaka’s Finest Donburi

Nagoya Style Unagi Teishoku and Special Ebi Tendon

Don Don Tei has built a loyal following with its wide selection of donburi (Japanese rice bowls) and the concept of "Easy Japanese" which means that customers can quickly grab a bowl that is convenient, affordable and, most importantly, delicious. Each dish is made with high-quality ingredients, following traditional recipes and using proprietary sauces to ensure an authentic Japanese experience. Some of the must-try dishes include:

Gyudon: Tender beef slices simmered in a savory sauce, served over rice.

Special Ebi Tendon: Crispy Black Tiger Prawns paired with tempura vegetables on a bed of rice.

Chicken Karaage Don: Juicy, golden-fried chicken served with a flavorful glaze.

Katsudon: Breaded pork cutlet with a sweet and savory egg topping.

Each bowl showcases the perfect balance of flavor, texture and presentation, staying true to Don Don Tei’s tagline: Osaka’s Finest Donburi.

Don Don Tei is part of the prestigious Gourmet Kineya group, which has been a pioneer in Japanese cuisine since 1967. With over 300 restaurants across Japan and branches in Hong Kong, the United States, and now the Philippines, the group is known for its commitment to quality and authenticity.

From its humble beginnings as a small 14-seat eatery in Osaka, Don Don Tei has grown into a global brand, beloved for its hearty and satisfying meals.

With its new branch, Don Don Tei continues to share the flavors of Japan, one rice bowl at a time. It’s a delicious way to experience more of what Don Don Tei has to offer while enjoying the warm and welcoming atmosphere of its new location. Celebrate the opening and discover why it’s the go-to destination for authentic Japanese donburi!

For updates and announcements, follow Don Don Tei on social media (@kineyadondontei.ph). Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, Don Don Tei promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Don Don Tei is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.