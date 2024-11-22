WATCH: Celebrity chef JP Anglo shows how to cook Salted Egg Prawns

MANILA, Philippines — Besides matcha, Tanghulu and plant-based food, among the strong food trends in the past few years is the use of salted egg everywhere – from salads to desserts.

At a recent cooking demonstration in his Sarsa Restaurant + Bar in Makati City, Celebrity Chef JP Anglo of Bacolod presented a new way to cook Salted Egg Prawns using the new KitchenAid Classic Forged Aluminum Wok.

This wok, the brand said in a statement, like other cookware from the brand now available in Rustan’s, SM Home, True Value and Anson’s Makati, among others; is made of classic forged aluminum, stainless steel and hardened aluminum, making the forged base extra thick for even heat distribution, and a healthy ceramic non-stick coating for easy food release and a fast clean-up.

While heating the wok for the shrimps, Chef JP prepared the batter in another wok and cooked it while swirling the wok over fire.

“When the batter is melted, we will add the shrimp,” he instructed. “The trick with this is really melt the sugar, don’t brown it, because ‘pag nag-brown, masusunog na s’ya ng konti.”

He added herbs like bay leaf into the batter. He said one can also experiment with lemongrass.

He then lowered the heat of the batter then started roasting the prawns in another wok. He said when the batter is done, it can be poured over the prawns.

As finishing touch to the batter, he added salted egg powder bought from a local supermarket. The powder, he said, does not only add flavor but also helps thicken the batter. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya