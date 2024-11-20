fresh no ads
'Harry Potter' twins James, Oliver Phelps in Manila; want to try Sisig with beer | Philstar.com
'Harry Potter' twins James, Oliver Phelps in Manila; want to try Sisig with beer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Harry Potter" actors James and Oliver Phelps are aiming to level up their taste factors when it comes to Filipino food.

The twin actors best known for portraying the mischievous Fred and George Weasley were in the Philippines for the country's launch of Max.

The streaming platform carries just about the entire Warner Bros. and HBO catalog, include the "Harry Potter" franchise, as well as the twins' new culinary competition show "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking."

At the launch, James and Oliver had the honor of lighting up a Christmas tree inspired by "Harry Potter" — "floating" candles shaped like a tree.

The two were asked if either had gotten the chance to eat any Filipino food during their stay, and on their lunch menu were two staple dishes.

"We had a bit of lunch today, had some chicken adobo that was really good, with rice!" shared James.

Oliver, meanwhile, needed a little help pronouncing a pork dish they also had, which happened to be Sisig.

"It reminded me of a few things back home, but it had more of a flavor," Oliver added.

The twins appeared surprised upon being told Sisig was best paired with beer, to which Oliver exclaimed, "Okay we'll have to do that!"

"Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" sees professional bakers compete against each other creating dishes inspired by the "Harry Potter."

James and Oliver are hosts on the show and teased that not only is there one contestant with Filipino roots but some of their "Harry Potter" castmates will make appearances during the competition.

