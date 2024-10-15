Max launching in Philippines, 6 other countries in November

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its streaming service Max will now be available in seven more countries, including the Philippines, starting November 19.

Max will officially launch on November 19 in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The service brings together Warner Bros. Discovery's content such as HBO, DC movies, and Cartoon Network into one platform.

Previously, the mentioned content were collectively available in the Philippine via HBO GO.

Now projects like "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon," "Barbie," "Friends," "The White Lotus," "The Last of Us," "Looney Tunes," Tom and Jerry," "True Detective," "Sex and the City," "Succession," "Property Brothers," and the entire "Harry Potter" franchise will be on the new service.

Future content such as "Dune: Prophecy," the "Game of Thrones" prequel "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," "IT: Welcome to Derry," "Creature Commandos," and the planned "Harry Potter" series will be coming to Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Chief Executive Officer and President of Global Streaming & Games JB Perrette said in a statement that they are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia, noting the service will now be available in over 72 markets with more to come next year.

In the same statement, Warner Bros. Discovery's president for Asia Pacific James Gibbons said, "For the first time, culture-defining content from powerhouse brands will be available in a brand new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best in class viewing experience."

People can access Max on multiple devices (depending on the availed plan) using up to five profiles on a streamlined interface with personalized recommendations, genre rails, and brand hubs.

Each profile can be customized with Max content characters as avatars, selections based on viewing habit, and even ones for children curated with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

