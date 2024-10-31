fresh no ads
Halloween recipe: 'Edible Bats' | Philstar.com
Food and Leisure

Halloween recipe: 'Edible Bats'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 5:22pm
Halloween Bat Cakes
MANILA, Philippines — Making Halloween-themed goodies to give away to trick-or-treating kids in the neighborhood this Halloween? Pick a design that should be a cinch to make so you do not have to spend too much time doing it.

This Halloween, Bat Cakes recipe and design from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center should be easy to follow.

Ingredients:

1 pack (500 grams) Magnolia Fudge Brownie Mix, prepared according to package directions

1 cup (237 grams) semi-sweet chocolate chips or block, chopped

1 pack (110 ml.) Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

1/3 bar (of 200 grams) Magnolia Butter-licious!

12 pcs. oat cookies, each piece cut into half

1/2 cup (24 grams) mini marshmallows

1 tbsp. (20 grams) chocolate syrup

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and line a mini muffin pan with 1 tbsp. butter blend. Set aside.

2. Fill each muffin cup with prepared cake batter. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

3. In a saucepan, heat cream and then pour a bowl of chopped chocolates into hot cream. Mix until smooth and then add 1/4 cup butter blend. Spread on top of each mini cupcake. Set aside.

4. Place 2 half pieces of cookies on top of the mini cakes to form bat wings.

5. Top with marshmallows and then dot with chocolate syrup to form the eyes. 

*Makes 12 pieces.

