Recipe: Pumpkin Bread with a twist

MANILA, Philippines — When she created this Pumpkin Bread with Mera Cream Cheese Spread for Innobake, Chef Jill Sandique made a slightly different take on the usual pumpkin loaf by transforming what should be a cream cheese icing or frosting for the bread into a spread.

Instead of opting for the more convenient canned pumpkin pie filling, she also decided to make her filling from scratch using regular Cucurbita moschata squash (kalabasa), which she peeled, sliced, steamed, cooled, and mashed manually.

The result: A delicious and nutritious bread that goes perfectly with its cream cheese spread.

Pumpkin Bread with Mera Cream Cheese spread

Ingredients:

2 2/3 cups (320 grams) sifted All-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground All spice

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

3 large eggs

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup + 2 tbsps. vegetable oil

2 2/3 cups cooked squash, mashed (about 400-420 grams)

Chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Raisins (optional)

For the Mera cream cheese spread:

1 cup Mera cream cheese

1/4 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar or as desired

Ground cinnamon (optional)

Vanilla extract (optional)

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F (180°C). Line an 8x4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Set aside briefly.

2. Sift together all dry ingredients and blend well. Add the nuts and raisins, if desired. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the batter.

3. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Invert onto a cake rack and cool completely.

5. Prepare the Mera cream cheese spread. Put together all ingredients in a bowl and blend well. Chill until needed.

6. When ready to serve, slice pumpkin loaf into 1/2-inch thick portions. Place cake slices on a platter and slather each piece with a generous helping of cream cheese spread.

RELATED: Make your own monster house: Fun Halloween activity for kids