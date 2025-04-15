Keeping up with Joshua Garciaâ€™s busy and healthy lifestyle: â€˜Lamang ka sa Ligoâ€™

Keeping up with Joshua Garcia’s busy and healthy lifestyle: ‘Lamang ka sa Ligo’

MANILA, Philippines — With his hectic schedule as an actor and commercial model, Joshua Garcia is constantly on the go.

But he doesn’t let his packed calendar get in the way of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and enjoying nutritious meals throughout his day, bringing along Ligo Sardines wherever his work takes him.

A trusted source of nutrition on-the-go

For Joshua, Ligo Sardines is more than just a quick meal—it’s a reliable companion that keeps him fueled and healthy despite his busy lifestyle, thanks to its choice and premium ingredients that make it a cut above the rest.

“Not only is it delicious, but Ligo Sardines’ quality ingredients—from its big fish and rich, delicious sauce—set it a class apart. It makes every bite satisfying and keeps me energized, especially during busy days,” Garcia shared, adding he’s been enjoying it since he was a child. It has been a go-to meal passed down from his parents, and one he continues to enjoy today.

“Lamang na lamang ka talaga sa Ligo, pagdating sa laki ng isda, kalidad, at sa lasa,” he added.

The actor said Ligo Sardines comes in handy, especially when filming in far-flung locations where access to healthy food is limited.

It is also ideal for Garcia’s balanced and healthy diet as it high in Omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health and rich in Lycopene with antioxidants that promote overall well-being.

“Another great thing with Ligo Sardines is its convenience and value for money. You can put it in your bag or car without having to worry about space. It also comes in a convenient easy-open can so I can eat wherever and whenever I want,” he said.

Fueling creativity in the kitchen

Even during his rest days, Ligo’s different variants—Sardines in Gata Style, Spanish Style, Sriracha, as well as Squid and Mackerel—also fuel Garcia’s creativity in the kitchen, inspiring him to add them to his home-cooked meals.

“I use Ligo for pasta, sandwiches and local Filipino dishes like ginisang sardinas and sardinas with miswa,” he said, adding that its big fish makes it perfect for sharing with his family.

According to Ray Gollon, senior product manager of Ligo Sardines, Garcia’s active and healthy lifestyle as an actor makes him a perfect brand ambassador.

“Joshua’s on-the-go lifestyle shows how Ligo Sardines can be a reliable partner for busy individuals who want to stay healthy without sacrificing flavor or quality,” Gollon said.

“Garcia’s genuine love for Ligo Sardines makes the partnership even more authentic,” he added.

A legacy of quality

For over 70 years, Ligo Sardines has been a fixture in every Filipino family’s cupboard and a favorite staple on their dining table, making it a cherished tradition passed down through generations.

Today, Ligo Sardines continues to uphold its beloved quality and taste, now something the younger generation can enjoy and turn into their own tradition.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Ligo Sardines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.