Isabela LGUs and BKS launch education program of Limbauan Solar Project

The launch of education program coincided with the ceremonial installation of first solar array of LSPP, and was attended by San Pablo Mayor Antonio N. Miro, Jr. (5th from left), San Pablo Vice Mayor Anjo T. Miro (6th from left), PGEC President & CEO F.G. Delfin, Jr. (5th from right), Atty. Angelynn C. Salazar (4th from right) from the Office of Isabela Governor Albano, and representatives from PGEC, TAISEI Corporation, and LSPP’s various stakeholders.

ISABELA, Philippines — Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC), through its subsidiary BKS Green Energy Corporation (BKS), launched its education program in Isabela, under the company’s corporate social responsibility banner program, We Power HELP (Health, Education, and Livelihood Program).

The activity took place last March 17 during the ceremonial installation of the first solar array for its 40MWDC Limbauan Solar Power Project (LSPP) in San Pablo, Isabela.

Isabela Governor Rodolfo Albano 3rd, in a message delivered by Isabela Legal Officer IV Atty. Angelynn Salazar, stated “The Limbauan Solar Power Project is more than just an energy initiative—it is a symbol of progress, sustainability, and community empowerment through education. It reinforces the Province of Isabela’s position and commitment to setting a standard on responsible and effective transition to cleaner, more sustainable power sources. The project also serves as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when government, private sector, and local communities work together toward a common goal.”

“We thank PGEC because this is an unexpected development for Limbauan, given that the Barangay is remotely located. Now, I can already see the development and progress in the area, and I hope that it will last for many years,” San Pablo Mayor Antonio Miro Jr. said.

“We at San Pablo LGU assures PGEC and BKS of our steadfast support to this solar project and we look forward to realizing its benefits, particularly in enhancing education. PGEC’s college scholarship and Adopt-a-School programs will surely contribute to improving access to quality education for leaners and teachers in San Pablo,” Miro added.

BKS, through the local governments of San Pablo and Cabagan, Isabela, will award grants to an initial batch of scholars who will receive a monthly stipend for books and other learning materials, while enrolled at the Isabela State University.

On the other hand, BKS’ Adopt-a-School Program will adopt Limbauan and Cadanggan Elementary Schools in San Pablo and support them through provision of educational materials, improvement of school facilities, and conduct of learning enrichment activities.

PGEC’s education program was formally launched through a ceremonial signing of pledges of support by PGEC’s Yrel Ventura, San Pablo Mayor Antonio Miro Jr. and Vice Mayor Anjo Miro, ISU Cabagan Campus Executive Director Dr. Emerson Barcellano, representatives from the Department of Education, and school heads of adopted elementary schools.

“The Limbauan Elementary School (LES) teaching staff and community are very grateful for BKS’ commitment to support our school through their Adopt-a-School program. This partnership will enable us to improve our school and make it more conducive for learning and uplift the learning performance of our students,” LES Principal Gemalyn Allam said.

For his part, PGEC’s Assistant Vice President for Environment and Community Relations Yrel Ventura shared, “We have successfully implemented our CSR program and education projects in various host communities all over the country, and we have seen the positive impact to the beneficiaries and their families. We have always emphasized that it is our company’s mission to ensure that as our company grows, our host communities likewise grow and prosper with us.”

Once completed in end-2025, the LSPP will be the 10th power plant of PGEC. PGEC is the renewable energy arm or publicly-listed PetroEnergy Resources Corporation.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by PetroGreen Energy Corporation. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.