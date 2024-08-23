Recipe: Red Velvet Cake

MANILA, Philippines — The Maya Kitchen often holds special classes conducted by guest chefs from leading restaurants and bakeshops. One of them happened to be Chef Patron Inez Vargas Javellana from the famous Vargas Kitchen. She taught the class three classic cakes, one of which was Red Velvet Cake.

Although it is red in color, Red Velvet Cake is actually a chocolate cake made with a type of cocoa that responds to the red food coloring. It is usually covered in cream cheese frosting.

While Chef Inez’s Red Velvet Cake recipe here does not include cream cheese frosting, the recipe of this frosting can be easily searched on the Internet.

Red Velvet Cake

Ingredients:

3/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for pans

2 1/2 cups Maya Cake Flour (not self-rising), sifted, plus more for pans

3 tbsps. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsps. baking powder

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

2 one-ounce bottles liquid red food coloring

3 tbsps. lukewarm water

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. white vinegar

Cream Cheese Frosting for Red Velvet Cake

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Butter two 8x2-inch round cake pans. Line with parchment paper and butter. Dust with flour and tap out the excess. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, sift together cake flour, cocoa and baking powder. Set aside.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugar and beat on medium speed for about 15 minutes until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla, salt, food coloring and water. Beat, and scraped the sides of the bowl until the mixture is well-combined.

4. Add the remaining dry ingredients in additions, alternating with the buttermilk. Beat on low speed until well-combined.

5. In a small bowl, stir together baking soda and vinegar and add to batter. Beat on medium speed for 10 seconds. Be sure not to overbeat.

6. Divide batter between prepared pans and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove pans from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool for about 15 minutes. Turn cakes out onto rack. Let stand until completely cool.

7. Using a serrated knife, trim tops of cakes to level the surface. Place a layer on a cake stand or cardboard round, and spread about 1/3 of the frosting on top. Place the second layer on top and spread with the remaining frosting over the top and sides of the assembled cake. Put inside the refrigerator and chill until ready to serve.

