Recipe: Yummy Yema Cake

MANILA, Philippines — You love Yema Cake, and so you always buy one whenever there’s a special occasion. This way, you have a fairly good excuse to enjoy your favorite cake.

Why not try to make your own Yema Cake? It might turn out to be yummier and more cost-efficient for you.

This Yema Cake recipe by Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center should come in handy.

Yema Cake

Ingredients:

For the batter:

180 grams Princess Cake Flour

4 grams Bake Best Baking Powder

130 grams sugar

118 grams water

6 egg yolks

85 grams oil

For the meringue:

200 grams egg whites

3 grams cream of tartar

120 grams sugar

For the yema icing:

2 tbsps. cornstarch

10 egg yolks

450 grams condensed milk

150 grams Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted

100 grams evaporated milk

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine and sift together cake flour and baking powder. Add sugar and mix. Set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, combine water, egg yolks and oil. Mix well and then add the flour mixture. Mix until smooth. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, beat the egg whites then gradually add cream of tartar and sugar. Beat until the mixture reaches the soft peak stage.

4. Gently fold in meringue (egg white foam) to the batter. Do not over mix.

5. Pour into a 12x16-inch rectangular baking pan. Bake in a preheated oven set to 175°C (350°F) for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool and then frost with yema icing.

6. To make the yema icing, combine cornstarch, egg yolks and milk in a double boiler. Cook until thick and smooth. Add butter.

7. Cool and then frost on cake.

*Makes 24 servings. (Yield: 12x16 pan or 24 slices / 1 slice per serving)

