Recipe: Hot and spicy noodle soup for a rainy afternoon

MANILA, Philippines — There is nothing more satisfying to do on a rainy afternoon than to enjoy a bowl of hot and spicy noodle soup.

This recipe of Spicy Chicken Noodle Pot by Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center is perfect for such weather.

Spicy Chicken Noodle Pot

Ingredients:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

1 pc. (50 grams) onion, chopped

1 can (184 grams) canned shiitake mushrooms, drained

2 cans (150 grams each) Purefoods Chicken Hot & Spicy

2 packs (55 grams each) instant mami noodle soup

1 liter water

1 pack (155 grams) tofu, chopped

1/4 cup Magnolia Purefresh Milk

1/2 pack (of 160 grams) Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese, grated

1 stalk (20 grams) onion leek, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths

Procedure:

1. Heat oil in a pot and sauté onion, mushrooms, and chicken.

2. Add noodle soup packs and water. Cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add tofu and milk. Simmer for another 5 minutes.

4. Serve in a bowl after topping with cheese and leeks.

*Makes 6 servings.

