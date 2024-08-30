All-organic Mushroom Broccoli Egg Fried Rice recipe

MANILA, Philippines — In a time when options are abundant, it is easy to fall into unhealthy routines. Healthy Options mission remains steadfast in making the healthy choice the easy one. Each wellness discovery will encourage other individuals to make small yet meaningful choices every day.

To drumbeat its latest campaign "Be Kind to Future You," the wellness brand assembled ingredients from its vast selection of organic products to create a sumptuous rice dish through a cooking demo at their flagship store on the ground level of Edsa Shangri-La Mall in Mandaluyong.

Mushroom Broccoli Egg Fried Rice

Ingredients:

3 cups Bios Dynamic red rice, cooked

2 tbsps. Real Organic coconut aminos

1 tbsp. Get Real Organics balsamic vinegar

2 pcs. Health Options all-natural eggs, beaten

1 cup organic broccoli florets, sliced into pieces

1/3 cup dried organic porcini mushrooms, rehydrated

1/4 cup organic portobello mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup organic crimini mushrooms, sliced

1 1/2 tbsps. organic garlic, minced

1 tbsp. organic ginger, grated

2 tbsps. organic chives, chopped

1 tbsp. organic cilantro

1 tbsp. organic chili oil or paste

3 tbsps. organic peanut oil

1 tbsp. organic toasted sesame oil

Procedure:

1. Turn on rice cooker and add mushrooms to brown without oil until they sweat out juices.

2. When the mushroom water boils, add ginger, chives, garlic, and peanut oil. Stir fry.

3. Add the cooked Bios Dynamic Organic rice, breaking up any clumps. Stir fry for a minute, then push to the side of the rice cooker.

4. Drop beaten Healthy Options all-natural eggs in the space you made and beat the eggs. Stir fry for another 30 seconds.

5. Add Get Real Organics coconut aminos and Get Real Organics balsamic vinegar, broccoli, cilantro, and chili oil or paste. Season as needed.

6. Turn off rice cooker and drizzle sesame oil on top of the rice dish.

7. Serve and enjoy.

*Yields 6 servings.

