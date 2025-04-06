^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Oatmeal Bibingka Waffle

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 3:00pm
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Still can’t get enough of your Bibingka fixation from last Christmas?

This recipe of Oatmeal Bibingka Waffle from The Maya Kitchen will let you continue to enjoy your favorite Kakanin, this time in the form of a crispy waffle.

It is healthy, too, for it uses Maya Think Heart Oatmeal Pancake Mix, which is convenient to use and saves you time and effort. 

Oatmeal Bibingka Waffle

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 pack Maya Think Heart Oatmeal Pancake Mix 200 grams

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. rice flour

1/4 cup fresh milk

1/4 cup coconut cream, store bought

1/4 cup coconut milk, store bought

1/4 cup butter, melted

Salted egg sliced

Grated Cheddar cheese

Sliced ham

Banana leaves (for plating)

Freshly grated coconut (optional)

Procedure:

1. Preheat the waffle maker and grease with oil.

2. In a bowl, beat eggs then add pancake mix, sugar, rice flour, milk, coconut milk, coconut cream, and melted butter. Mix well.

3. With measuring cup, scoop 3/4 cup of bibingka mixture and pour onto the preheated waffle maker, and top with salted egg and ham.

4. Close the waffle maker and wait for 1 to 2 minutes or until the bibingka is cooked.

5. Serve with grated cheese and coconut.

*Yields 8 to 10 pieces.

