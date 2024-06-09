Recipe: Italian-style chicken rice dish

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos love rice in their meals. Most simply cannot do without it.

So, aside from plain steamed rice, Sinangag (garlic rice) and Bringhe (Kapampangan yellow rice), many have also grown to love Chinese fried rice, Spanish Paella, Thai Bagoong Rice, Singaporean Hainanese Chicken Rice, and now many Filipinos are fast catching up on Italian Risotto.

The chefs of Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center has come up with a really tasty Risotto-style rice dish that resonates with the Filipino palate. It is called Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken Risotto Style.

Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken Risotto Style

Ingredients:

2 tbsps. olive oil

1 pc. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Roasters Lemon Herb, cut into 8

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Salted, use 2 tbsps.

1 pc. onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, finely crushed

1 1/2 cups Dinorado rice

1/2 cup white wine

3 cups chicken stock

1 1/2 cups Magnolia Fresh Milk

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. dried parsley

Procedure:

1. Heat olive oil in a pot and brown the chicken on all sides for about 3 minutes per side. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, add 2 tbsps. butter. Sauté the onion and garlic until tender. Add the rice and cook until translucent. Add wine and cook for 3 minutes.

3. Add the chicken, its juice, stock and 1 cup milk. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until the rice is tender while stirring occasionally.

4. Stir in the remaining butter, 1/2 cup milk, Parmesan cheese and dried parsley.

*Makes 6 servings. (Yield: 8 pcs. chicken and 5 cups risotto, 1 pc. chicken and about 1/2 cup risotto per serving.)

RELATED: Whip up a plant-based Mushroom Adlai Risotto