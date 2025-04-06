Recipe: Earn money by baking Mini Frozen Dough Cookies
MANILA, Philippines — Have you been meaning to start selling cookies for extra income? You can start by learning this Mini Frozen Dough Cookie recipe, which celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie has developed for California Raisins.
It is an easy dough to work with and one that you can easily keep frozen in the freezer and bake only when you are participating in a bake sale or you have orders.
Mini Frozen Dough Cookies
Ingredients:
90 grams butter, melted
70 grams brown sugar
40 grams sugar
1 egg
5 ml. vanilla extract
10 grams corn syrup
80 grams bread flour
50 grams all-purpose flour
5 grams baking powder
2 grams salt
2 grams baking soda
100 grams chocolate chips, mini
100 grams California Raisins, rehydrated
Procedure:
1. Cream butter and both sugars.
2. Add egg, vanilla extract, and corn syrup. Mix until incorporated.
3. Sift together dry ingredients — both flours, baking powder, salt, baking soda — into a bowl. Mix and then fold dry ingredients into the creamed mixture.
4. Fold in chocolate chips and California Raisins.
5. Scoop into 18- to 20-gram cookie doughs.
6. Bake at in a preheated 325°F oven for 10 minutes. Or keep frozen until needed.
*Makes 34 pieces of 18- to 20-gram mini cookies
