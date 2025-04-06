Recipe: Earn money by baking Mini Frozen Dough Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — Have you been meaning to start selling cookies for extra income? You can start by learning this Mini Frozen Dough Cookie recipe, which celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie has developed for California Raisins.

It is an easy dough to work with and one that you can easily keep frozen in the freezer and bake only when you are participating in a bake sale or you have orders.

Mini Frozen Dough Cookies

Ingredients:

90 grams butter, melted

70 grams brown sugar

40 grams sugar

1 egg

5 ml. vanilla extract

10 grams corn syrup

80 grams bread flour

50 grams all-purpose flour

5 grams baking powder

2 grams salt

2 grams baking soda

100 grams chocolate chips, mini

100 grams California Raisins, rehydrated

Procedure:

1. Cream butter and both sugars.

2. Add egg, vanilla extract, and corn syrup. Mix until incorporated.

3. Sift together dry ingredients — both flours, baking powder, salt, baking soda — into a bowl. Mix and then fold dry ingredients into the creamed mixture.

4. Fold in chocolate chips and California Raisins.

5. Scoop into 18- to 20-gram cookie doughs.

6. Bake at in a preheated 325°F oven for 10 minutes. Or keep frozen until needed.

*Makes 34 pieces of 18- to 20-gram mini cookies

