Recipe: Classic Pinoy-style Fruit Salad

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 1:57pm
MANILA, Philippines — Fruit salad is a mix of things that many Filipinos love to eat. Sweet, creamy and cold, each mouthful is a sure delight for the palate. It is a good dessert as much as it also makes a nice merienda that serves as a stop-gap measure for hunger pangs between meals.

There are so many versions of fruit salad, some overloaded with ingredients, while there are varieties that are kept simple and classic.

This version of Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center may be simple and traditional, yet it is delicious and nutritious.  

 Ingredients:

1 can condensed milk (400 grams)

1 pack Magnolia All-Purpose Cream (250 ml.)

1 can fruit cocktail, drained (850 grams)

1 bottle green kaong, drained (340 grams)

1 bottle red kaong, drained (340 grams)

2 cups buko meat, sliced or shredded

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, mix together condensed milk and cream.

2. Add the fruit cocktail, kaong and buko meat. Mix well.

3. Refrigerate before serving.

*Makes 8 servings. (Yield: 8 cups)

