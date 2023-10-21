Recipe: Mushroom and Chicken Bites for merienda

MANILA, Philippines — Savory pies are lovely. Freshly cooked, whether baked or fried, they serve as a totally comforting food that are crunchy on the outside and juicy and bursting with flavor on the inside.

They are good for merienda, but you can also eat them as part of a light meal. The problem is that they are not always available in the neighborhood.

For days when you truly crave for a chicken pie or chicken empanada but cannot find one, here’s a recipe of Mushroom and Chicken Bites from Jolly, a leading brand in canned vegetables and cooking oil, so you can try making them at home.

Mushroom and Chicken Bites

INGREDIENTS:

1-2 tbsps. Jolly Claro Palm Oil, for sautéing

250 grams chicken breast fillet, small diced

1 pc. small onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 stalk celery, minced

1 (400g) can Jolly Whole Mushrooms, sliced

1/2 tsp. dried basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 egg

1/2 cup cheese, grated

4-8 pcs. spring roll wrappers

2 cups Jolly Claro Palm Oil, for frying

PROCEDURE:

1. Sauté the chicken in Jolly Claro Palm Oil until cooked.

2. Add onion, garlic, celery and mushrooms. Season with dried basil, salt and pepper. Set the filling aside to cool.

3. When the filling is cool, fold in the egg and grated cheese.

4. Cut the spring roll wrappers in half. Place 1 teaspoon of filling at the edge of the wrapper. Fold over into triangles until sealed well. Repeat the process until all wrappers and filling are used up.

5. Pre-heat the oil to 300°F or 148.89°C. Fry the triangles until golden brown.

6. Drain them on paper towels and serve warm.

