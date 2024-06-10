LIST: 50 bars that exchange cucumbers into free drinks for 'World Cucumber Day'

MANILA, Philippines — To mark "World Cucumber Day" on June 14, international spirits label Hendrick’s Gin brings back the Cucumber Currency Exchange where over 50 bars across Metro Manila will allow guests to exchange a cucumber for a Hendrick’s & Tonic drink.

List of participating bars:

Makati

Bhouse

Lampara

Secreto

Dr Wine (Poblacion)

Apothecary

Guilt PH

Mijo Comfort Food and Roof Bar

Papillon

Fauna MNL

OTO

Run Rabbit Run

The Curator

The Grasshopper Bar

Draft Restaurant & Brewery (Rockwell)

Spritz

Mosphil

The WayOut

Tiabuela

Cafe Cubana

AL Raboosh

Big Fuzz

Taguig

St Louis

Dr. Wine (BGC)

Draft Restaurant & Brewery (Uptown)

Bolero

Burnt Bean (BGC)

Salt and Ice (BGC)

The Attic (BGC)

Refuge

Masa

Muntinlupa

Salt and Ice (Alabang)

Southbank Cafe

Pasig

Southbank Café and Lounge (Estancia)

Burnt Bean

Hakid Manila

San Juan

Raion

El Tubo

Bulacan

Seven

From June 13 to 15, the gin brand will also treat bar-goers to a spectrum of peculiar activities, which run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., with redemptions limited to one per person. Guests only need to purchase two Hendrick’s cocktails and they will be given a token that they can use to redeem these peculiar experiences.

The activities, which include a Cucumber Spa (a five-minute hand massage with cold towel service) and on-the-spot haiku creation, can be enjoyed in 11 outlets across the metro:

Lampara,

Secreto,

Dr. Wine BGC,

Dr. Wine Poblacion,

Apothecary,

Guilt PH,

Mijo,

Papillon,

Refuge,

Spritz,

and The Way Out.

"The cucumber really lifts our gin. It's a different realm as compared to other gins out there,” Charmaine Thio, Hendrick’s Gin Regional Brand Ambassador, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview on why cucumber and World Cucumber Day are so important for the brand.

"In the original concoction with just the 11 botanicals that we had, it's okay, but with the addition of the cucumber on it, you really get a gin that is super fresh, very crisp and light - perfect for Southeast Asia weather, to be honest," she noted.

The botanicals in the gin are a balance of different things, she said. "It is quite floral and the cucumber we use in it is quite subtle… The problem with other garnishes, the oils tend to cover up the subtle nuances that we want you to taste. So with a cucumber slice, that gets elevated a lot. It brings out all the flavors. One slice is honestly enough. If you feel indulgent, you can go for three."

Apart from having an unusual pairing of rose and cucumber, the brand boasts of a "very unique production process,” she said.

A curious yet harmonious marriage between two very dissimilar stills – the antique Bennett and the rare Carter-Head — Hendrick’s Gin is an art of peculiar craftsmanship that brings cucumber and rose together with other botanicals.

"We use two different types of stills, which help make our gin both complex and at the same time, fresh. And this technique is - as far as I know - not everyone does with the two different types of stills,” Thio claimed.

"For Hendrick's Gin, the humble cucumber has always been our quintessential muse. In its honor, we're bringing the Cucumber Currency Exchange back to Metro Manila with a number of refreshing twists to serve as a delightful escape from the ordinary humdrum of our everyday lives.”