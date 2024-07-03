Recipe: Richard Gomez's Lengua Estofado

Congressman and home cook Richard Gomez and his version of Lengua Estofado.

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gomez likes to cook when he is not busy as the representative of the 4th district of Leyte. He dabbles in the kitchen and whips up mean dishes like Lengua Estofado.

To keep the flavors natural and healthy, he simmers ox tongue to perfection in a savory tomato sauce infused with Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Ideal for special occasions or as a celebratory centerpiece, Richard’s version of Lengua Estofado combines traditional Filipino flavors with the flavors of the brand's selection of olive oils.

Richard’s version of Lengua Estofado

Ingredients:

Lengua or ox tongue

Onions

Ginger

Garlic

Salt

Black Pepper

Bay leaves

Soy Sauce

Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Potatoes

Doña Elena Whole Peeled Tomatoes

Red bell pepper

Mushroom

Paprika

Chili

Doña Elena Pitted Greed Olives

Procedure:

1. In a pressure cooker, boil lengua in water, onions, ginger, garlic, salt, black pepper, bay leaves and soy sauce for 45 to 60 minutes or until tender.

2. Drain lengua from its simmering liquid and let cool. Remove the skin of the lengua with knife then slice into thick pieces. Set aside.

3. In a separate pot over medium heat, add Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Add potatoes and cook until lightly browned and cooked through. Remove from the pot and drain on paper towels.

4. Add onion and garlic. Continue to cook until the onion becomes tender. Pour in a can of Doña Elena Whole Peeled Tomatoes and bring to a boil.

5. Add red bell pepper, mushrooms, salt, black pepper, bay leaves and paprika. Stir.

6. Add chili and Doña Elena Pitted Green Olives. Stir.

7. Add cooked the lengua and potatoes. Lower the heat, cover, and continue to cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until the sauce is slightly reduced and the lengua is tender.

8. Transfer to a serving plate. Drizzle with Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

