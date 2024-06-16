Father's Day: Bespoke dining, set menus for the best dad ever

MANILA, Philippines — It’s that time of the year when you make your dad feel that he’s the best dad ever and that his parenting efforts are very well appreciated — and you do it oftentimes by treating him to a special Father’s Day meal or a weekend staycation.

If you have not made final plans yet or are still weighing your options on the best deal ever, here are some of the promos and treats available.

Bespoke dining

The Father’s Day celebration at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is replete with a bespoke dining experience.

At the famous Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin, the entire family will surely appreciate a generous 10-course meal prepared to authentic perfection. It includes Lung Hin’s signature Crispy Suckling Pig, premium Bird’s Nest Peach Gel Soup, and Seafood, Pan-Fried U.S.Beef Tenderloin Cubes, flavorful Wok-Fried Shrimp and Sea Conch Garden Green, Braised Japan Shiitake and Spiked Sea Cucumber in Abalone Sauce, Hong Kong Style Steamed Sea Grouper Fillet, Deep Fried Trio Crispy Pigeon, with a choice of Fried Red Rice and Roasted Pork Belly or Braised Fresh Egg Noodle Wanton and Barbecue Pork, finished with Baked Macau Egg Tart and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Platter.

Lunch and dinner buffets at Cucina highlights Marinated Smoked Beef Short Ribs, Pan-Seared Pork Medallon, Heineken Beer-Battered Red Drum Fish Fillet, and Chicken Piccata Fillet in Brown Butter, Roma Tomato Jalapeno Salsa, together with delightful starters and salads, freshly baked bread, and seafood on ice. Add the bestselling stations of Japanese sushi and sashimi, noodles, and an array of desserts. Make it even more fun for Dad with a complimentary meal, when accompanied by four full-paying adults. Children aged seven and below get to eat for free.

Love cake? Dads will love bittersweet Gianduja Chocolate paired with cappuccino crème brulee in Dad’s Chocolate Symphony. The six-inch cake is available at Café Pronto for P1,850 nett.

Connect Lounge’s mouthwatering, tender burgers are all Dad’s at 20% off. Dine as a group of three with him, and savor your own BLT Cheeseburger, Blue Cheese Mushroom Burger, Pull Pork BBQ Burger, Texas Beef Burger, and All Day Breakfast Burger at a discounted price, for a maximum of two burgers per receipt.

Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge crafted a sophisticated duo for men with exceptional taste — a great combination of the strong and the mild with Whiskey and Chocolate Truffle pairing to toast Dad! Pairing starts at P490++.

Flavor fest

The Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ Richmonde Café throws a Flavor Fest for Dad on Father’s Day.

This lunch buffet promises to be a memorable feast filled with must-try items, such as the Roast Beef carving, Chimichurri Pork Ribs, Crispy Fried Octopus, Hickory Barbecue Chicken, and the varied Spanish tapas cooked a la minute. An assortment of starters, entrées and desserts complete the buffet priced at only P1,595 nett per person.

Big families get more savings with the 4+1 Deal, which treats Dad to a free meal when he is accompanied by four diners paying the regular buffet rate. Children five years old and below also get to dine for free, while six- to 12-year-olds get 50% off.

Buffet or set menu?

Your Dad is your personal hero, so show your appreciation for him on Father’s Day.

One option is to take him to Eastwood Richmonde Hotel. There’s a Dad’s Day Out Father’s Day Lunch Buffet at Eastwood Café + Bar and relish an eat-all-you-can affair of premium US rib eye, Lechon roll, and sea bass at the carving table, plus soup, salad, sides, desserts and more for only P 1,799+, inclusive of citrus mango iced tea and coffee or tea.

Dads get a glass of red or white wine, a special token, and a chance to eat for free with the 4+1 Deal, where if four persons at the table pay full price, his buffet is on the house! Children six to 12 years old get 50% off, while those five and below are free nett of charge.

If a dinner date is what dad wants, Eastwood Café+Bar is serving a Father’s Day Set Dinner, where he can take blissful bites of first-rate entrée choices in a three-course meal.

The US Rib Eye Set is priced at P1,950 nett, the Sea Bass Set at P1,650 nett and the Salmon Wellington Set at P1,650 nett. Each set comes with Roasted Pumpkin Garlic Cream Soup, Sansrival Cheesecake and Red Velvet, and choice of Citrus Mango Iced Tea, glass of red or white wine, or bottle of Smirnoff Mule, plus a giveaway for Dad.

