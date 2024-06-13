Frappe is Filipinos' favorite iced coffee beverage — data

MANILA, Philippines — Frappe is the most popular iced coffee beverage in the Philippines, according to data collated by coffee-centric creatives at Coffeeness.

The Coffeeness team checked the Google Search volume of different iced coffee drinks in various countries in English and each country's native languages.

Thirty-five (35) countries consider frappe as its most most popular iced coffee beverage, more than twice the number of countries that voted for iced vanilla latte, which landed on the second spot.

The other countries that favored frappe the most were South Korea, Taiwan, India, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Greece, Denmark, Finland Colombia, Costa Rica and the Netherlands.

Coffeeness defined frappe as a French coffee drink made of espresso shots mixed with cold water, cold milk, sugar and ice cubes. Rather than being stirred, the mixture is shaken or blended for an icy, frothy outcome.

According to Coffeeness, frappes are different from frappucinos, which are sweeter and have more calories being a blend of milk, sweeteners, ice, syrups, sugar, and a flavor of choice.

The data also found some countries prefer unique or regional variations of iced coffee like eiskaffee in Austria and mazagran in France and Portugal, and a majority of English-speaking countries prefer flavored iced coffee drinks.

