Iced coffee is Filipinos' favorite coffee beverage — data

MANILA, Philippines — Iced coffee is the most popular coffee beverage in the Philippines, according to data collated by coffee-centric creatives at Coffeeness.

The Coffeeness team checked the Google Search volume of 21 coffee types — including popular selections like cappuccino, espresso and latte — in various countries as well as distinct coffee preferences in a given country' culture.

This analysis covered data available in both English and each respective countries' native languages.

In the Philippines the most popular coffee type was iced coffee, a result that also appeared for Chile, Norway and Nicaragua.

Coffeeness defined iced coffee, which is best enjoyed in hotter climates or during the summer, as one's favorite coffee drink served on ice nd can be mixed with sweeteners and milk.

The team differentiated iced coffee from cold brew, which has a bolder taster and takes longer to make.

Overall the most popular coffee drink in the world was the mild and creamy cappucino, emerging as the favorite in 24 countries including Singapore, France, Spain, India, Saud Arabia, Indonesia, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Close behind was the espresso, and rounding out the Top 5 were black coffee, americano and mocha.

