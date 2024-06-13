Jollibee among top brands for customer satisfaction in Kuwait

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fast food chain Jollibee was named among the Top 10 Brands for Customer Satisfaction in Kuwait by the 2023 Service Hero Customer Satisfaction Index Awards.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, the Jollibee Group's flagship brand for the coffee and tea business, also made the list.

The awards program, which honors companies in Kuwait that deliver exceptional customer service, surveyed more than 500 brands across 20 categories in the country.

Key factors for recognition include expectations, likelihood of recommendation, and service dimensions. The latter factor looked into staff, location, product quality, value for money, speed and reliability.

"This citation is not only a badge of honor for us, but it also means we are fulfilling our promise to our customers," said Joseph Tanbuntiong, Jollibee Group Chief Business Officer and Head for Jollibee Global.

Related: ‘Box pa lang, ulam na’: Quiccs, Jollibee unbox new toy collab

Jollibee has seven branches in Kuwait, the first one opened in February 2012 in Al Watya, Kuwait City, through franchisee Yacoub Aljajery of the Al Musaifra Catering Company.

Like the brand's other branches around the world, best-selling products in Kuwait are Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti.

"Being cited as one of the Top 10 brands in Kuwait is a recognition of our dedication and hard work in upholding Jollibee's standards and values," said Aljajery. "This award also serves as our source of pride and motivation to continue delivering exceptional service and quality to our customers in Kuwait."

Independent brand valuation agency Brand Finance recently ranked Jollibee as the Top 5 Strongest Restaurant Brand in the World, elevating from AA- to an AAA rating. The popular fast food chain is also the only Philippine brand listed in the this year's Top 25 Most Valuable Restaurant Brands and Top 10 Strongest Restaurant Brands.

Global popularity remains strong as 100% of customers in Vietnam and Brunei are mainstream non-Filipino locals, with relatively high numbers, as well in Malaysia (81%), the United Kingdom (80%), Singapore (70%) and Hong Kong (60%).

RELATED: Benny Blanco makes new Filipino food review after Jollibee online backlash