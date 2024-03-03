Benny Blanco makes new Filipino food review after Jollibee online backlash

American record producer Benny Blanco tries Jollibee as posted on his TikTok account on March 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — After earning the ire of many Filipinos who had seen his initial negative review of Jollibee, American record producer Benny Blanco uploaded another food review video, this time giving a more favorable review of Filipino food.

Blanco received the ire of many online users, including those who wondered what singer Selena Gomez sees in him. Blanco and Selena went official late last year.

Blanco's first video shows him trying out Jollibee food.

"Not a lot of you know but my stepmom is from the Philippines so I grew up eating a sh** load of Filipino food," he began.

He immediately began eating his takeout food. He called the adobo rice as "dry-ass," while pointed to the chicken after dipping into the gravy as "soggy as f***."

To complicate things, he tried dipping the chicken into his cup of pineapple juice and concluded that it was a "bad idea."

The one part of the video that drew the most reaction was when Blanco threw up the Filipino spaghetti back into its container from his mouth.

"I feel like that's ruined my night. Eww," he said.

He is also not impressed with the "limpdick ass fries."

Blanco shared that the Peach Mango Pie was okay, but ended his video not recommending the popular Filipino fast food chain.

A day after the backlash, Blanco uploaded a new video where he tried other Filipino food, including pancit, lumpia, longganisa and Jollibee Chicken Sandwich.

"All right these are all the highest-rated Filipino places in LA (Los Angeles). Apparently, all the Jollibees in LA are not as good in the Philippines or New York. But my friend told me to get the best one, the Jollibee Chicken Sandwich," he began in the second video.

After dancing around and having his bite of the sandwich, Blanco said, "Not only is this sandwich so good but I completely reverse my opinion of how it sucked. You can go there just for this."

He mentioned his stepmom's name, Cora, whom he said makes the best lumpia.

He tried the Filipino egg roll, which he got from another store, and said it is "basically the sexiest fried egg roll."

Blanco described longganisa as "sweet, a little bit spicy," while the grilled chicken has "big smoky flavor."

The pancit was okay for him.

He ended his video by saying that the best thing he had for the food review was the Jollibee Chicken Sandwich. He, however, showed a twist on how to eat it by adding two pieces of lumpia on top of the chicken fillet and poured the lumpia spiced vinegar sauce over it.

Some online users had mixed reactions to his second food review.

One wrote in all capital letters, "PURE SARCASM."

Another wrote, "He knew he needed to redeem himself lol."

Another quipped: "Try balut and then we’ll forgive you."

RELATED: Jollibee named world's 2nd fastest-growing restaurant brand