Recipe: Make your own homemade Silvanas

MANILA, Philippines — Many cannot get enough of this delightful Filipino frozen cookie treat.

It has a layer of creamy, delicious buttercream sandwiched between two cashew meringue wafers, which are a mini version of the meringue wafers for the dessert royalty, Sans Rival. It is then coated with more buttercream and finished with cookie crumbs.

Silvanas, sometimes also spelled sylvanas or sylvannas, are a great meal-ender, indeed. You can now make your own batch and enjoy unlimited silvanas with this recipe from Home Foodie and the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Homemade Silvanas

Ingredients:

For the meringue cookies:

6 pc Magnolia Brown Eggs, use egg whites only

1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

3/4 cup sugar

1-1/2 cups ground cashew nuts

For the buttercream:

2 packs (200 grams each) Magnolia Butter-licious! Unsalted, softened

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup powdered milk

1/4 cup Magnolia Fresh Milk

1 tsp. iodized fine salt

For the coating:

2 packs (90g each) Pacencia cookies (crushed)

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with baking paper/wax paper. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, combine the egg whites and cream of tartar. With a mixer, beat until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar and continue beating until stiff peak forms. Fold in the cashew.

3. Spread the batter onto baking sheet (about 1/2-cm. thick). Par-bake meringue for 10 minutes or until slightly set. Remove from the oven and cut the meringue using an oval cutter. Put back in the oven and bake again until light golden brown for about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely before detaching meringue cookie from the baking/wax paper.

4. Prepare the buttercream by beating the ingredients together until very light and fluffy.

5. Spread some buttercream on the meringue cookie and sandwich it with another cookie. Spread the outer parts of the meringue cookie sandwich with a thin layer of buttercream and then roll meringue cookie sandwich in crushed Pacencia cookies. Place inside the refrigerator until set. Serve chilled.

*Makes 14 pieces.

