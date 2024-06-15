Recipe: Chicken Paella with a smoky flavor

MANILA, Philippines — Paella is a Spanish rice dish has proven itself to be so versatile that it can take on any cuisine influences aside from its own.

This recipe from the Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center is extra delicious because the chicken comes with a smoky flavor. Cut the process short by using Magnolia Chicken Timplados Roasters.

Smoked Pepper Chicken Paella

Ingredients:

3 tbsps. olive oil

1 pc. white onion, cubed

1 pc. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Roasters Smoked Pepper, cut into 8

2 pcs. Purefoods Chorizo Bilbao Style, sliced

3 cups Dinorado rice

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tbsp. patis (fish sauce)

1 pack tomato sauce (250ml.)

6 cups chicken stock

1 pc. red bell pepper, cubed

Procedure:

1. Heat the olive oil and sauté the onion until almost tender.

2. Add the chicken and cook to lightly brown all over.

3. Add the chorizo and cook for 1 minute.

4. Add rice, paprika and patis.

5. Cook until the rice is translucent, then add the tomato sauce and chicken stock. Mix continuously until mixture is boiling.

6. Lower the heat and cover. Cook until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through, mixing gently in between.

7. Add the bell pepper when the rice is almost tender.

*Makes 6 servings.

RELATED: Beyond tapas and paella: Spanish food in a volcanic setting