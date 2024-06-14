Recipe: Batangueño-style Beef Kaldereta

MANILA, Philippines — Every Filipino family has its own version of Beef Kaldereta. It is such a popular Filipino dish that almost everyone knows it.

Which version is good enough to replicate in your own home? One should be Chef Myrna Segismundo’s Batangueño-style Kaldereta, which is made even more delicious with the use of U.S. Beef Ribs.

Chef Myrna hails from Batangas. This is the reason why whenever she is asked to do a Filipino food promotion, she draws inspiration from her Batangueña roots.

The recipe below is the one she did for Diamond Hotel Philippines’ Culinaria Filipina, which had her doing savory dishes, while her good friend, Chef Jill Sandique, focused on desserts and other sweet treats.

U.S. Beef Ribs Kaldereta

Ingredients:

2 kgs. U.S. Beef Ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1-1/2 pcs. onions, minced

2 pcs. tomatoes, minced

4 pcs. Chorizo de Bilbao, coarsely chopped

2 cups tomato sauce

4 tbsps. soy sauce

4 pcs. potatoes, quartered

2 pcs. red/green bell pepper, seeded and sliced into strips

1/2 cup green olives

enough beef stock to cover meat

salt to taste

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic, onions and tomatoes in olive oil. Add the chorizo and beef ribs and stir to coat meat with sofrito (*mixture of sautéed garlic, onions and tomatoes).

2. Pour in beef stock, tomato sauce and soy sauce. Cook until the beef is slightly tender.

3. Add the potatoes and simmer until they are cooked.

4. Add the bell peppers in the last 5 minutes of cooking.

5. Garnish with green olives.

