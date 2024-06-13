TernoCon 2024: A symphony of Filipino fashion and culture at SM Mall of Asia

(From left) Fashion designer Jaggy Glarino, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) vice chair Carissa Coscolluela, fashion designer Jojie Lloren, CCP president Kaye Tinga, Bench/ lifestyle + clothing founder Ben Chan, Philippines First Lady Liza Marcos, SM Markets chairman Herbert Sy, CCP vice chair Margie Moran, Suyen Corp. president Virgilio Lim, fashion designer Cary Santiago and SM Supermalls president Steven Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino heritage and style reigned supreme as the Museo Del Galeon in SM Mall of Asia transformed into a spectacular celebration of culture and the nation’s independence with the highly anticipated Ternocon 2024 held recently.

The event brought together talented designers, stunning creations and a community united in celebrating Filipino legacy through fashion.

Dubbed “KKK: Kasarinlan, Kultura, Kasuotan,” the fashion show commemorated the 126th year of Philippine Independence, showcasing the rich history of our culture through the iconic terno. The event was made possible with the collaboration of Bench/ lifestyle + clothing and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

Ben Chan presents the TernoCon 2023 Catalog to the First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos

Three trailblazing fashion designers—Jojie Lloren, Cary Santiago and Jaggy Glarino—stunned the audience with collections that paid homage to Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Each collection was a personal tribute, weaving stories of our heritage into every piece.

Lloren’s A Lullaby for my Mother captivated the night with 12 elegant ternos, paying homage to his beloved mom and the Motherland. Santiago’s Ikonograpiya wowed everyone with 12 ternos, celebrating iconic Filipino symbols like sampaguita, the Philippine national flower; jeepney; and sorbetes (Filipino ice cream) in the vivid colors of our National Flag. Meanwhile, Glarino’s Lemlunay enchanted the audience with nine ternos and three barongs, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Mindanao.

Maine Mendoza in Jojie Lloren, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee in Cary Santiago and Marina Benipayo in Jaggy Glarino

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of elegance and national pride. The audience itself was a stunning display of Filipino beauty, with guests adorned in their finest ternos, barongs and modern Filipiniana interpretations.

From socialites and celebrities in show-stopping outfits to fashion enthusiasts sporting avant-garde creations, the crowd embodied the brilliant spirit of Filipino fashion. Everyone came together to celebrate their heritage through style.

(Left) Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo; (right) models in Jojie Lloren’s A Lullaby for My Mother collection

If you missed the show, don’t worry! The celebration continues with an exclusive exhibit from June 11 to 23 at the Main Atrium of SM Mall of Asia (across Bench and The French Baker).

Here, you can get up close and personal with 24 selected looks from the runway, marveling at the intricate craftsmanship and powerful stories behind each creation.

Gather your friends and celebrate a fashion experience like no other! Visit the Ternocon exhibit and celebrate our kasarinlan, kultura at kasuotan!

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.