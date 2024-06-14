#PhilstarPicks: Here's what to give our deserving dads on their special day

MANILA, Philippines — Our dads have been our personal driver, cook, handyman—different roles that they can do best for their families. Now, it’s time to bring smiles to their faces with thoughtful gifts and treats that they truly deserve this Father’s Day.

Be it a new gadget, wardrobe upgrade, a delicious dinner, SM Malls Online is here to help you choose the best Father’s Day gift. And it’s made more special with exclusive discounts thanks to Swipe Coupons available on the app!

1. For always keeping an eye on us and making sure we’re safe, Dad deserves the best view.

Our dads have always kept a watchful eye over us to ensure our safety and well-being. Now, it's our turn to make sure they have the best view with a premium pair of optical glasses from Starfinder Optical.

Offer: 20% off for Father’s Day + Free upgrade to premium amber case.

Available at SM City Clark, SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Lipa, SM City North Edsa, SM Southmall, SM City Sta. Rosa, from June 1 to 30

2. For always being the grill master at family barbecues, Dad deserves a delicious meal without lifting a finger.

Dad has spent countless family weekends perfecting his grilling skills. This June, treat him to a mouthwatering meal at Kenny Rogers, where he can sit back, relax and simply enjoy family time.

Offer: Buy 1, get 50% off on second Burger Steak Solo B or Rosemary & Thyme Solo B.

Available at SM branches nationwide on June 1 and 2, 8 and 9, 22 and 23, 29 and 30

3. For always being the fun one, Dad deserves a trip down memory lane.

Remember the times Dad took you and your siblings to the arcade at your favorite mall? Relive those fun moments at Tom’s World and let everyone enjoy a nostalgic day of fun and games.

Offer: Buy 40 tokens and get additional 25 tokens free for only P200.

Available at SM branches nationwide, June 1 to 30

4. For always ensuring our rides are smooth and safe, Dad deserves a stylish and protective helmet.

Dad has always reminded us to stay safe on the road, from teaching us how to ride a bike to driving us around. This Father’s Day, give him the gift of safety and style—a small token of appreciation for all the extra miles he’s done for us.

Offer: 18% off EVO Hh13-Evo Rx-5 (S)-Magenta Half Face at Moto.

Available at Select SM branches via SM Malls Online app, from June 1 to 30

5. For always being the coolest fan of the game, Dad deserves a piece of his favorite team.

Whether cheering for his team from the couch or taking us to his live games, Dad’s enthusiasm is unmatched. Celebrate his passion with his favorite NBA figures from Funko POP at Geek PH. That’s another perfect addition to his sports memorabilia collection.

Offer: 20% off Funko POP NBA: Lakers – Anthony Davis (CE’21) or Funko POP NBA: Suns – Devin Booker (CE’21)

Available at Select SM branches via SM Malls Online app, from June 1 to 30

6. For always being our fashion guide, Dad deserves a stylish upgrade.

More often than not, Dad’s sense of style has been on point, and he’s proven that he can give fashion advice. This Father’s Day, give his wardrobe a chic update with some comfortable knitted shirts.

Offer: 61% off Forever 21 Men’s Cable Knit Crew Tee Black

Available at Select SM branches via SM Malls Online app from June 1 to 30

7. For always tuning into our needs, Dad deserves the best sound experience.

Dad has always been there to listen to us. Show him we’re listening, too, by gifting him Samsung Galaxy Buds FE from Greentab, now at a huge discount. With superior sound quality and active noise canceling, he can enjoy his favorite tunes and calls in comfort.

Offer: 30% off on Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) with any purchase of Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, S23 Series, ZFlip4, ZFlip5, ZFold4 or ZFold5

Available at SM branches nationwide, from June 1 to 30

8. For always staying connected, Dad deserves a reliable smartphone.

From late-night check-ins to early morning wake-up calls, Dad’s phone is his constant companion. This Father’s Day, help him stay connected with a new Realme smartphone from Cellboy, with up to P500 off select models. It’s a practical and thoughtful gift that shows we appreciate all his calls and messages.

Offer: Save up to P500 on select Realme C33 4+64GB or 4+128GB.

Available at Select SM Malls from June 1 to 30

These offers not only make great gifts but also serve as tokens of our appreciation for all the things our dads do for us every day. Celebrate Super Dads this month with special deals and show him he truly deserves the best.

This Father’s Day weekend (June 15 to 16), head to SM North EDSA Annex Event Center, bring dad along with the rest of the fam and get ready to play the Do the Super Swipe! Ready your fingers and swipe away for a chance to win awesome gadgets and prizes like Nintendo Switch, gaming keyboard and SM gift certificates.

Download the SM Malls Online app to redeem Swipe Coupons that you can enjoy at SM malls! — MAY DEDICATORIA

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with SM. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.