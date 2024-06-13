Watsons treats all men with wide range of products and exciting offers this June

MANILA, Philippines — Staying true to its promise for every customer to look good, do good and feel great, Watsons also offers an inclusive and extensive selection and services for all men.

Whether you are a Gen Z newbie starting to create your grooming routine, a yuppie seeking high-quality products to elevate your regimen and fit your fast-paced lifestyle, or a lolo Idol looking for reliable vitamins and supplements–Watsons has got you covered to meet any of your needs.

Watsons, the Philippines' most loved health and beauty retailer, empowers men to take center stage with the All-Men’s Sale happening from June 13 to 17.

Take advantage of the All-Men’s Sale to score incredible discounts on all your grooming essentials. Find up to 50% off or buy 1, take 1 deals on your favorite men's care brands like Nivea, Axe, and Old Spice. Stock up on essentials or explore new options from Dove Men, Gatsby, Irish Spring, Bigen and more.

Meanwhile, head over to Watsons SM North EDSA, The Grand from June 13 to 17 and experience the return of the award-winning HIMtayan Lounge.

This exclusive man cave is the perfect place to relax while your companions shop, or unwind after finding the perfect grooming products. Enjoy the massage chair to de-stress or unleash your competitive spirit with a friendly chess game.

“Watsons continues to revolutionize men’s approach to skincare and grooming with our wide range of grooming essentials to help them feel confident and empowered so they can look good, do good, and feel great. We’re bringing back our HIMtayan lounge this year for them to experience and realize that indeed, Watsons is also a place where their needs, be it on grooming or wellness, are being cared for,” said Sharon Decapia, SAVP for Marketing, PR and Sustainability of Watsons Philippines.

Visit any of the 1,000+ Watsons stores nationwide, browse our extensive selection online, or download the Watsons app to discover the perfect products for your needs. Level up your grooming game for an instant confidence boost—Find it at Watsons!

Want more exclusive perks? Become a Watsons Club member to enjoy welcome offers, birthday treats, online offers, access to member exclusive events and member preview sale.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.