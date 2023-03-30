Fun Meringue recipes for kids from celebrity chef

MANILA, Philippines — Kids simply love sweets! They come equipped with a natural sweet tooth that appreciates cakes, cupcakes, cookies and confections.

This is why Chef Jackie Ang Po chose to do Flavored Meringue and Meringue Lollipops when she was tapped by Peotraco Food Inc. to conduct a demonstration using Peotraco’s Caster Sugar (finer than granulated or white sugar but not as powdered as confectioners’ sugar), Gel Color (food coloring), and Sugarlyte (a sweetener that combines 50% sugar and 50% stevia, which is a natural, plant-based sweetener). The demo took place during the Bakery Fair at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Here, Abigail See of Peotraco shares the demo recipes of Chef Jackie.

Meringue Lollipops

INGREDIENTS:

250 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar

125 grams egg whites

1 tsp. vinegar

1/2 tsp. flavoring

Peotraco Gel Color of choice

Topping of choice

PROCEDURE:

Preheat oven to 250?F. Cook egg whites and caster sugar over double boiler (bowl over pan of boiling water). Transfer to the bowl of a mixer. Beat for 3 minutes or until stiff. Add color and flavor as desired. Add vinegar at 2 minutes. Scoop mixture into piping bag fitted with a swirling tip. Pipe into rounds on paper-lined baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until dry. If making meringue lollipops, insert the lollipop stick and decorate with edible gems while still a bit wet.

Note: If you want a lighter meringue, 250 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar may be replaced with 175 grams Sugarlyte.

