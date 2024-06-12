Ogie Alcasid, James Deakin sign as Global Dominion brand ambassadors

MANILA, Philippines — As Global Dominion continues to soar this 2024, the growing financial institution announced entertainer and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) legend Ogie Alcasid and multimedia personality and automotive journalist James Deakin as their brand ambassadors.

“The influence of James and Ogie has been helpful to Global Dominion,” underscored the company’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Jordan Jr.

“With them, we have achieved milestones after milestones,” added Global Dominion Chairman Ruben Lugtu 2nd. “The year 2023 was a fruitful year after we got them.”

Global Dominion reaches out to more and more empowered customers through digital platforms and branch network expansions. The emphasis on promoting digitalization saw more than 30% of payments being made through digital banking and mobile wallets, up from previously 7% pre-pandemic.

The finance company also launched the successful #PwedePala campaign designed to share the success stories of its partners, employees, and customers using financing and refinancing products and services.

Photo Release In the photo: Global Dominion Chairman Ruben Lugtu 2nd (third from left), James Deakin, Global Dominion president and Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios (center), Ogie Alcasid, and Global Dominion CEO Robert Jordan Jr. (third from right)

This 2024, Global Dominion continues to break new ground as the company reached another milestone when it booked more than P800 million pesos in loans and financing just for one month, in May 2024.

To date, Global Dominion has now over 100 branches nationwide with more than one thousand employees staffing the offices.

Deakin himself was excited to see his partnership with Global Dominion go to the next level.

“I’m pumped; I’m really pumped,” enthused the Filipino-British media personality. “I think it is great not just for me because I am really happy that we have this kind of service here. There is a large community that needs access to microfinancing that will help grow their business. Global Dominion really fits that need for people. I couldn’t be happier.”

Alcasid too could not contain his excitement.

“Personally, sobra akong excited. Bukod sa pinagmamalaki natin ang Global Dominion, at the same time I am really proud to be with a company that takes care of its clients. So nakakatuwa na kasama ako sa growth na ‘yun.”

“Pwede pala kaming makahanap ng mga tao who do not just represent our brand and promote our products but have aligned values with ours as well,” said Global Dominion president and Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios.”

Global Dominion was established in 2003 and its purpose is to ignite and accelerate growth in people and organizations to transform lives for the better.

Visit www.gdfi.com.ph to learn more about the company.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.