Mega dads take center stage at SM Megamall

It’s going to be a whole month packed with activities, discounts on mouthwatering eats, and epic shopping deals—all dedicated to celebrating the awesome dads in our lives.

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready to ramp up your Father's Day plans because SM Megamall is rolling out the red carpet for all Mega Dads starting this June.

Let’s talk about grub

Food is the best way to any Mega Dad’s heart. Head over to POUND at Level 2, Mega Fashion Hall for mouthwatering burgers that'll have you drooling with every bite. Or, treat your dad to a hearty steak dinner at Aston’s on Level 4, Mega Atrium, where you can enjoy top-notch cuisine without breaking the bank.

Craving some Taiwanese flavor? Look no further than Lugang Cafe on Level 3, Mega Fashion Hall, where you can indulge in authentic dishes that'll transport you straight to the streets of Taipei. And for all you KBBQ lovers out there, make a beeline for Masil on Level 4, Mega Fashion Hall, where you can grill up a storm and feast on unlimited side dishes until your heart's content.

Last but not least, swing by George and Onnies on the Ground Level of Mega Fashion Hall (formerly known as Little Flour) for classic Filipino cuisine that'll warm your heart and tantalize your taste buds.

Knock your socks off at The Rink

Lace up your skates and get ready to glide back in time at The Throwback Playlist, happening at the SM Skating Rink on June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

With tunes straight out of the 80s and 90s, it's the perfect opportunity to bond with your dad while busting some moves on the ice. Don't forget to strike a pose at the rad photo booths and capture the moment forever!

Join a paw-rade like no other

Fur dads are in for a treat at A Walk Along The Petropolis on June 15 at 3 p.m., where you and your furry friends can strut your stuff through SM Megamall's Snoopy-themed Paw Park.

It's a pawrade like no other, complete with a photo booth to snap some adorable pics with your four-legged pals.

Slam dunk for some freebies

And basketball fans, swing by the Mega Fashion Hall from June 15 to 30 for the NBA x Hennessy pop-up, where you can sample some delicious spirits, purchase jerseys from your favorite NBA teams, and snap selfies with iconic basketball installations. It's a slam dunk of an experience!

So there you have it, folks! A month-long celebration dedicated to all the Mega Dads out there, brought to you by SM Megamall. Get ready to make some memories, share some laughs, and show your dad just how much he means to you.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.