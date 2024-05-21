Uniqlo opens new café in SM Mall of Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese lifestyle label Uniqlo opened the second branch of its Coffee Café in SM Mall of Asia last week.

Located at the third floor of the newly renovated store in the main mall, the café features a store-exclusive menu like classic coffee Americano and Café Latte; as well as beverages including Passion Fruit Tea and White Peach Fruit Tea, perfect for summer.

There are also snacks such as New York Cheesecake, Matcha Cheescake, and Cereal Cookie, as well as an assortment of gelatos like Cereal Milk, Hojicha, and Tablea Lava Cake.

“Our new café corner creates a welcoming environment for you to relax and enjoy locally sourced quality coffee beans and pastries that mix Filipino and Japanese flavors curating a delightful experience to share with your family and friends,” the brand described the café in its website.

The brand opened its first ever café in the Philippines in the retailer’s Glorietta 5 flagship store in October last year.

The Mall of Asia café is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) and until 10 p.m. (Friday to Sunday).

The second café’s opening marks the label’s 40th anniversary and was celebrated with a live Taiko drum performance.