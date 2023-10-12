Uniqlo Coffee Philippines to open October 13 with Mt. Apo coffee

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ first ever Uniqlo Coffee, the signature café of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, will open to the public on October 13, Friday, in the brand’s flagship store in Glorietta 5, Makati City.

Located on the store’s second floor, the café marks Uniqlo’s 5th anniversary in the Philippines as it nods to the brand’s anniversary “Embrace the Future, Manila” theme.

First opened in 2021 in the brand’s renewed global flagship store in Ginza, the café highlights the brand’s commitment to being one with the community by offering locally-sourced, high quality coffee beans from Mt. Apo, and will feature goods and pastries that mix Filipino and Japanese flavors.

Upon entering the café, a giant colorful mural by Filipino artist Glendford Lumbao welcomes guests, juxtaposed against the cafe's Japanese minimalist interiors.

“The artwork portrays Manila as a dynamic hub attracting people from the four corners of the Philippines together to enjoy the coffee while turning each idea into opportunities for the future,” event host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal described the mural at the café’s press preview yesterday.

“As we launch here in the Philippines, we want to collaborate with local Filipino farmers for us to source local coffee beans for our beverages. For our pastries as well, we will combine both Filipino and Japanese elements into our products,” one of Uniqlo’s store managers, Elmira Niña Garcia, said in a speech during the press preview.

“For this space, we will make it more friendly to you all. We want you to rest after a long day of shopping… At the same time, we want to make this space as a place for you to connect with your family and relatives,” she added.

The café is among the brand’s fifth anniversary surprises in the country, which is also marked with many promos, sales, the launch of photo walls for Airism and the 20th anniversary of Heattech; collaboration with a new set of Filipino artists for the store’s UTme! customization shop; and the opening of repair and alteration shop Re.Uniqlo Studio in collaboration with local artisans. A limited-edition upcycled denim pouch is given for every Re.Uniqlo Studio service. The Glorietta 5 flagship store's kids' area has also been revamped to include a children's library in partnership with children's books publisher Adarna House.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Filipino artist Glendford Lumbao's mural welcomes guests (top); the cafe's menu as posted on its counter (bottom, left); red bean-filled An Pan buns bearing the cafe's name

— Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo