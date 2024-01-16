From clothes to coffee: Harlan + Holden expands with new BGC café

MANILA, Philippines — Following its success as a clothing retailer, Lifestyle brand Harlan + Holden continues to carve a niche in the café industry with the recent opening of its second Bonifacio Global City (BGC) location in 28th and 3rd Streets.

The new café serves as a flagship store with two floors, 200 square meters per floor, with a seating capacity of over 100, making it as among the coffee chain’s biggest stores to date. It is the latest addition to branches in Rockwell, Trinoma and the first BGC store along 5th Avenue.

Apart from its size, the café stands out for its exclusive menu, including sandwiches and unique signature drinks like the bestsellers Sea Salt Latte and Butterscotch Latte, and the latest creation Hazelnut Latte, with ingredients from hazelnut forests in Piemonte, Italy.

Using ingredients sourced from all over the world, the café’s state-of-the-art La Marzocco Modbars is where its highly-trained baristas process orders with clockwork precision – in sync with the brand’s vision of catering to productive individuals who value time.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Café exterior

“At Harlan + Holden, we believe that life is short and your time is valuable. We seek to uncomplicate the life of the modern woman and man that already has enough on their plate, starting with saving their time when they open their closet every morning, or their cup of coffee every day,” the brand explains in a statement.

Designed by the same designers as other Harlan + Holden stores, including three in Indonesia, the new BGC flagship store boasts of a modern, minimalist ambience combining patches of green with the rawness of wood and concrete. Orders are processed via the store’s own app, and cashless payments are exclusively preferred, in line with the brand’s ethos of being “in the business of saving people’s time, for the modern men and women always on-the-go for their daily grind.”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Café interiors and exclusive menu

True to its mission to open stores strategically located in bustling city centers, the coffee chain is set to open a third BGC branch, its fifth Philippine store, still aiming for efficient and precise crafting excellence, in an environment that mirrors the urban life energy.