Refreshing fruity salad recipe

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 9:16am
Chicken, Mango and Watermelon Lettuce Cups

CAINTA, Philippines — Nothing  tastes better than a good, refreshing salad that combines fresh fruits and adds the crunch of lettuce into it. Here’s a recipe from San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center that can be a salad starter in a meal or be enjoyed on its own as a light meal or snack. It has chicken in it for protein.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsps. cooking oil

1 can shiitake mushrooms, drained and sliced (198 grams)

1/2 kg. Magnolia Chicken Station Shanghai Mix

1 Tbsp. oyster sauce

1 pc. ripe mango, diced (about 1 cup)

1/3 kg. watermelon, diced (about 1 cup)

30 pcs. lettuce leaves or Romaine lettuce leaves, washed and pat-dried

Procedure:

1. Heat oil in pan and sauté mushrooms. Add chicken Shanghai mix and sauté until cooked. Add oyster sauce. Cook for 1 minute more.

2. On each lettuce leaf, top about 2 Tbsps. chicken mixture, and a portion each of mango and watermelon. Serve immediately.

Makes 15 servings.

