Groot, Vision cocktails new additions to Marvel menu in Hong Kong Disneyland

The new Marvel-inspired cocktails at The Archivist at Disney's Hollywood Hotel in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — The Archivist at Disney's Hollywood Hotel in Hong Kong added to its menu three new cocktails inspired by Marvel Comics characters.

The restaurant already serves six Marvel-inspired cocktails in its bar menu, ahead of its opening of Marvel-themed rooms for guests.

The Archivist itself is decorated with items from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Television screens show on repeat the blueprints of said items and costumes, and a concept art adorns its vast wall.

Some of the past beverages took inspiration from the likes of Captain America, Iron Man and Loki, and the three new drinks take inspiration from Groot, Vision and Captain Marvel.

The Groot-inspired Planet X, after the Guardian of the Galaxy member's home planet, is a mix of house-made cinnamon vodka, white syrup, soda water and espresso.

The Synthezoid, which is what Vision is classified as, is a blend of dry vermouth, mandarin vodka, grapefuit juice, lime juice and grenadine syrup.

And finally the Marvelous Punch — a self-explanatory name — is made of house-made grey vodka, pink grapefruit syrup, orange juice and house-made rosemary butterfly pea vodka.

Editor's note: The trip to Disney's Hollywood Hotel was hosted by Disneyland and Klook. At no stage do the host organizations have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date, and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

