Marvel dishes take over Disney's Hollywood Hotel in Hong Kong

Chefs Mike Wong and John Chan of The Archivist at Disney's Hollywood Hotel in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — The Archivist at Disney's Hollywood Hotel in Hong Kong expanded its menu with dishes inspired by different characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Disney's Hollywood Hotel is slowly preparing to open Marvel-themed rooms for guests, and one of its restaurants is getting a headstart on the superhero excitement.

The restaurant itself is decorated with items from the MCU.Television screens show on repeat the blueprints of said items and costumes, and a concept art adorns its vast wall.

Now with a new menu by Chefs Mike Wong and John Chan, Marvel fans' meals are certainly going to be more enjoyable.

First among the appetizers is the Iron Toast, waffles bearing the helmet of Iron Man paired with Baba Ghanoush and pomegranate jelly.

Next is the Caesar Salad with Supreme Selection inspired by the Supreme Intelligence of the Kree, with garlic butter shrimp, romaine lettuce and cheese, then a choice of either smoked salmon or flat iron steak.

Another salad option is the Gems Platter, inspired by the Infinity Stones, a mixed salad with smoked salmon, tofu, avocado, Parma ham, cheese, egg, and pickled beef and pear.

Also in the selection is Infinity Bowl of pickled tomatoes and balsamic powder decorated by a mozzarella balloon.

Likely to be popular with kids are the Quantum Burgers, borrowing its name from the "Ant-Man" films, that are colored sliders of heroes like Iron Man and Hulk, which are either beef, chicken, or fish.

Rounding off appetizers are Potato Variants, inspired inspired by multiverse variants popularized by "Loki," which are simply potatoes served four different ways: fries, chips, wedges, or baked.

The first of two mains has a similar name as it is composed of four different kinds of chicken, each cooked in different cuisines.

These are the Tandoori Chicken Lollips, Garlic Butter Chicken Wings, Kung Pao Style Chicken Wings and Chicken Cartilage Skewers in Japanese Ginger Sauce.

The second half of the mains are in the Ragnarok Medley, meat servings inspired by the "Thor" films using icons like Thor's hammer Mjölnir, Loki's helmet and Hulk's fist.

The dishes here are Diced Beef Boneless Short Ribs, Flat Iron Steak, Bone Marrow, Nuremberg Susage, plus Focaccia Toast and Chimichurri on the side.

There are also two desserts. One of them is also inspired by "Thor" called the Asgardian Cheat Day, which is a platter of a chocolate brownie, chocolate cream and spicy chocolate lava cake.

The second are the Sovereign Spheres, inspired by the Sovereign in "Guardians of the Galaxy" created by the High Evolutionary, a passion fruit marshmallow with a chocolate sponge interior and edible gold leaves on a "lollipop laser beam." — Video by Kristofer Purnell, editing by Anjilica Andaya

Editor's note: The trip to Disney's Hollywood Hotel was hosted by Disneyland and Klook. At no stage do the host organizations have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date, and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

