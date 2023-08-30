^

Food and Leisure

Vikings buffet partners with top culinary school to offer full culinary studies scholarships

Dolly Dy-Zulueta
August 30, 2023
Vikings buffet partners with top culinary school to offer full culinary studies scholarships
Signing the contract are, from left: The Vikings Group CEO Jackson Go and CACS president Chef Gene Gonzalez
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Dreaming of carving a career path in the culinary field? You know you have the talent, the cooking skills, yes, but just how do you make that dream come true when enrolling in a culinary course — which is the best entry point — costs a fortune?

Recognizing that there is so much talent gone wasted in the Philippines because cooking skills need to be backed up by the right education, followed by experience, The Vikings Group, a leader in the restaurant and hospitality industry, has taken upon itself to help make culinary dreams come true by launching its very own Vikings Hospitality Programs (VHP).

VHP is The Vikings Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to provide aspiring culinary professionals with quality education, hands-on training, and promising job opportunities. The group, which is best known for its chain of Vikings buffet restaurants, intends for VHP to be a means of giving back to the community by supporting the dreams and aspirations of passionate individuals. It strongly believes in nurturing and uplifting the next generation of culinary and F&B experts, and VHP aligns perfectly with the group’s vision of creating a positive impact while simultaneously elevating the culinary industry as a whole.        

To get VHP started, The Vikings Group has strategically partnered with the Center for Asian Culinary Studies (CACS), a prestigious culinary institution known for its comprehensive and industry-focused culinary programs. Selected individuals will receive a full scholarship to enroll in VHP at CACS and eventually be TESDA-certified. The program will cover various aspects of the culinary arts and F&B know-how, including cooking techniques, food presentation, kitchen management, FOH service, as well as bartender and barista training. This will all be done under the guidance of the acclaimed father-and-son tandem of Chef Gene and Gino Gonzalez, both highly respected professionals in the F&B world who have had long-standing relationships with The Vikings Group.

Sharing a buffet lunch at Cafe Ysabel during the contract signing

Since The Vikings Group understands that education alone is not enough to succeed in the culinary field, scholars enrolled in VHP will not only receive quality education but will also be considered for job opportunities within The Vikings Group upon successful completion of the course. The group is committed to serve as a launch pad for their culinary careers, providing them with a solid foundation and support from the ground up so that their culinary journeys will be smooth and not laden with obstacles. 

The anticipation surrounding the pilot batch, scheduled to commence in the upcoming school year, has sparked excitement among aspiring applicants nationwide. VHP will not only be present in Metro Manila, but also in provinces such as Davao, Iloilo, and Baguio. Ultimately, The Vikings Group’s goal is to sustain this CSR initiative and continuously improve upon it to make education more accessible, reach more people, and maximize the program’s positive impact. The launch of the VHP truly marks a significant milestone in The Viking Group’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. It reaffirms its position as an industry leader with a heart, dedicated to making a difference and leaving a lasting legacy by investing in the future of aspiring culinary professionals. The group hopes to fulfill dreams, hone talent, and change lives for the better, and it is excited to witness the remarkable achievements and profound transformation that will emerge from this groundbreaking initiative.

CULINARY
