^

Food and Leisure

Filipino resto offering 'unli' Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 12:25pm
Filipino resto offering 'unli' Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop
Guests can now avail the all-new Unlimited Madness and order high-quality Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop and many more in unlimited quantities for only P4,988.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-owned Teppanya Restaurant Inc. (Teppanya) unveiled new Japanese dishes that elevate its current unlimited offering. 

Guests can now get the all-new Unlimited Madness and order high-quality Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop and many more in unlimited quantities for only P4,988.

The restaurant has been serving Filipinos great-tasting Japanese food coupled with masterful culinary performances since 2015. Coining its name from a Japanese style of cooking, Teppanya treats guests to a fiery and mouth-watering dining experience as they see Teppanyaki dishes being prepared right at the edge of their seats.

“Filipinos love food, especially Japanese cuisine, so what better way to enjoy their favorite dishes than bringing a unique dining experience to them – This is what Teppanya is all about,” said Yñigo Rivera, Teppanya’s Marketing Manager. 

@jmilsev22 Teppanya #Fyp #JapaneseCuisine #UnliA5Wagyu #foodie ? Hey Ya! (My baby don't mess around) - Outkast

“Integrating these premium dishes into our Unlimited Madness is our way of extending Japan’s best flavors and more, which we hope our patrons will enjoy even more,” he added. 

The all-new Unlimited Madness sees the inclusion of meat offerings such as JPN Miyazaki Wagyu A5 BMS 8-9 Chuck Strip Steak, JPN Miyazaki Wagyu A5 BMS 8-9 Chuck-Eye Steak, JPN A5 Wagyu Brioche Sando, AUS Jacks Creek 400-day Grain-fed Wagyu F1 MB5 Picanha Steak, and Iberico Secreto Steak.

As for the seafood and sushi offerings, the new menu includes Alaskan Wild Caught Snow Crab, Hokkaido Large Scallop, Wagyu Aburi, Wagyu Aburi w/ Ikura, Hamachi Sashimi, and an Emperor Aburi Set which features Foie Gras, Wagyu w/ Black Truffle, and Unagi.

Apart from these, the restaurant’s unlimited offering also features different dishes like Sushi, Sashimi, Ramen, Nigiri, and Donburi, to name a few. True to its name, these can also be ordered in unlimited quantities, making it a perfect Japanese food splurge.

“We look forward to having our patrons try the all-new Unlimited Madness so they, too, can be closer to Japan through the Japanese dining experience that we offer. As we always say, at Teppanya, it’s not just food, it’s entertainment,” Rivera said. 

RELATEDAyurveda Home Cooking: Experts explain Ayurveda's benefits for body, mind, soul

vuukle comment

TEPPANYAKI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Witness bartending extraordinaire Kate Osmillo at Okada Lounge on July 29
2 days ago

Witness bartending extraordinaire Kate Osmillo at Okada Lounge on July 29

2 days ago
Osmillo is a renowned mixologist and continues to stir excitement and anticipation with her extraordinary drink concoctions....
Food and Leisure
fbtw
TikTok chef whips up real-life Los Angeles restaurant after virtual success
2 days ago

TikTok chef whips up real-life Los Angeles restaurant after virtual success

By Paula Ramon | 2 days ago
With lockdowns over, Tue Nguyen has leapt from the virtual to the real world to open her first restaurant near Los Angel...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
How to cook Dosa: India Ambassador Hon. Shambhu S. Kumaran gives demonstration
2 days ago

How to cook Dosa: India Ambassador Hon. Shambhu S. Kumaran gives demonstration

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
India's Ambassador to the Philippines Hon. Shambhu S. Kumaran showcased his cooking prowess by demonstrating how to prepare...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Ayurveda Home Cooking: Experts explain Ayurveda's benefits for body, mind, soul
2 days ago

Ayurveda Home Cooking: Experts explain Ayurveda's benefits for body, mind, soul

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Celebrity wellness expert Clara Day Herrera has partnered with Ayurveda Lifestyle Expert Sona Roy to introduce the benefits...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Bang Bang Sug: Native Tausug cakes now available in Manila
3 days ago

Bang Bang Sug: Native Tausug cakes now available in Manila

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
"I definitely want to share this beautiful memory of our childhood. Aside from sharing the beautiful culture of the Tausug...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Make your own chicken burger, serve it with mushroom gravy
3 days ago

Recipe: Make your own chicken burger, serve it with mushroom gravy

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Burger: to me, it means chicken burger, fish burger or veggie burger.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with