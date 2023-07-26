Ayurveda Home Cooking: Experts explain Ayurveda's benefits for body, mind, soul

The Ayurveda Home Cooking workshop defined what joyful and balanced eating from Ayurvedic kitchen is.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity wellness expert Clara Day Herrera has partnered with Ayurveda Lifestyle Expert Sona Roy to introduce the benefits of Ayurvedic food to the country.

The collaboration between Clara and Sona happened last Saturday, July 22, at the Makati Garden Club in a cooking workshop.

“In Ayurveda, it is more of ‘You are what you digest',” Clara said.

“The Ayurveda Home Cooking workshop is a collaborative effort between Sona Roy, the Founder of Shanti Institute Ayurveda, and myself. My company’s mission (CDH Wellness Corp.) is to make wellness achievable for everyone, while Shanti Institute Ayurveda aims to promote health and happiness through the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda,” she added.

Attended by the Ambassador of India Shambhu S. Kumaran, Agri Exim Global Philippines representatives, 22 Holistic Wellness Founder Joana Alberto, Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Francia Laxamana, Dr. Gibsy Sanjeevi Goerge, DFA ASPAC Director Rona Goce, DFA Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola and Philstar.com Chief Operating Officer Rose Anne G. Belmonte, the event defined what joyful and balanced eating from Ayurvedic kitchen is.

Some of the Ayurvedic dishes that were brought to the table were Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk, Crispy Fried Fish, Millet Roti, Millet Dosa, Monggo Kitchuri, Carrot Beans Thoran, and Finger Millet Upma. All these recipes contain healthy ingredients. In celebration of the Year of the Millet, food items showcased in the event follow the theme.

“Ayurveda taught me that health care is self-care and that good digestion is the root of good health. The Ayurvedic kitchen pharmacy has become my sanctuary, where I have discovered the immense healing potential of incorporating local, seasonal, and traditional ingredients into my meals,” Clara said.

“Ayurveda recognizes that food is not just fuel, but a form of medicine. It treats the kitchen as a pharmacy where home-cooked meals are prepared to nourish both the body and mind,” she added.

Benefits of embracing Ayurvedic principles were highlighted during the event. As presented, following an ayurvedic diet improves digestion and energy levels, promotes better sleep, and reduces stress.

“By bringing Ayurvedic food heritage into the home, everyday ingredients can be transformed into delicious dishes that balance the body, mind, and consciousness,” Clara assured.

She gave Filipinos a nudge to be more mindful about the long-term effects that processed food can have on health and well-being. There’s no better time to eat clean and live a healthier lifestyle than now.

