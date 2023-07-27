'No olive oil for Asian food!': Nigel Ng's Uncle Roger reacts to Rachael Ray's Adobo recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysian content creator Nigel Ng, using his character Uncle Roger, gave a hilarious commentary to celebrity chef Rachael Ray's recipe for Adobo from three years ago.

At the start of the video, Ng jokingly called Ray the "Karen of cooking" and had destroyed other Asian dishes like Vietnamese Pho and Thai Pad Thai.

Ng commended Ray for browning pieces of chicken, but immediately lambasted for choosing to use olive oil.

"No olive oil for Asian food! Olive oil and Asian food are just like carbon fiber and submarine, they don't go together," Ng said, comparing the recipe choice with the tragic Titan submersible that imploded in the ocean depths.

The content creator was startled by Ray's change in her voice, likening it to a supernatural possession, and pointed out Adobo is not supposed to be spicy. Ng sighed also heavily when Ray put in more olive oil.

Ng agreed with Ray's use of black pepper though he commented it is usually added during the marinating and not straight onto oil.

He criticized Ray's decision to use chilis — joking that if it was right, she shouldn't used Mexican jalapeños but instead Filipino siling labuyo — but praised her use of garlic and bay leaves

Ng had no problem with Ray using spring onions, though rather than cooking it with the Adobo, he would rather sprinkle some on top at the end. He gave a similar comment for pouring vinegar, just preferably not straight into a hot pan or else the adobo might be too sour.

His next criticism was Ray's "six turns of the pan" measurement for pouring vinegar, "What she say? What kind of bulls**t measurement is that hay... surely it depends on how fast you pour, how big the pan is, everything."

Ng then criticized Ray for using gluten free soy sauce, calling it only for weak people and pointed out almost every Asian meal has soy sauce, and if she wanted to impress Filipinos, she should have used Silver Swan.

The creator agreed with the use of brown sugar but joked again about Ray's change of voice as she mixed the pot and placed the chicken into it, though Ng commented she could have cooked the chicken together with the sauce.

His biggest complaints came when Ray started cooking garlic rice, a Filipino staple, by boiling a crushed bulb of garlic on chicken stock.

"No! You don't boil garlic! Garlic rice is just 'fry the rice, fry the garlic, put together,' that's it! You're boiling garlic..." Ng exclaimed.

He got even more distraught when Ray placed rice onto the pan rather than a rice cooker, "No. In any cooking show, if Uncle Roger see rice going into saucepan, I know it's not going to end well."

It only got worse for Ng when Ray used coriander seeds, "What the hell?! You're putting random sh*t into your rice... you're eating fluffy rice and then suddenly you have crunchy coriander seeds, who wants that? You're gonna break your tooth."

"Look at this rice, the rice looks disgusting. Clumpy rice with raw boiled garlic and coriander seeds lying around... Ms. Rachel what are you doing? The Adobo looking okay, all that's left is to make plain, simple white rice and you still f*ck it up," said Ng when Ray sprinkled toasted sesame seeds.

Ng was further aggravated when Ray said, "Anything that adds texture and flavor, I say go for it" and criticized white people's obsession with texture in their food, "F*ck your texture. Texture is not something you put to fix your sh*t food."

Ray finished her Adobo by garnishing it with spring onion which Ng approved of but not with Ray also sprinkling jalapeños and cilantro, pointing out that as a professional chef, Ray should know there's a difference between cilantro and parsley — both not meant for Adobo.

Both comments section on Ng's video and the original video on Ray's YouTube channel were filled with distressed users complaining that Ray destroyed the famous Filipino dish.

Ng then teased that for his next video, he would show how to cook Adobo the right way. — Video from Nigel Ng's YouTube channel

