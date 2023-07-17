Oh sweet: Honey's wonderful applications from food to beauty

Where can you use honey? Let us count the ways:

MANILA, Philippines — No, this is not about your honey, as in honeybunch, love, partner in life.

This is about honey, as in that sweet and viscous, syrupy golden liquid made by bees and is very good for human health when used as sweetener instead of sugar and consumed regularly.

Honey bees actually produce honey by first gathering and then refining the sugary secretions of flowers through regurgitation and enzymatic activity. The bees stockpile honey in the hive, within which there is a structure made from wax called honeycomb. The bees regurgitate the honey into the hundreds or thousands of hexagonal cells that make up the honeycomb for long-term storage. Humans harvest honey from the honeycomb of bee hives.

Honey is said to be a very pure form of food. Most microorganisms cannot grow in honey, so honey, when sealed, does not spoil. The truth is that it has been around for thousands of years, with samples of honey discovered in archaeological sites and found to still be edible even after thousands of years. Incredible by any standard!

Mt. Kitanglad in Bukidnon

But that is pure honey.

The problem with commercially available honey these days is that many of them are processed, diluted, or contaminated with harmful substances, thus compromising their quality and health benefits. It is difficult to guess which ones are pure and which ones are diluted, so it is important to choose brands like Love My Honey, a 100% pure and natural premium honey proudly sourced and made in the Philippines.

Proudly Filipino made

Lined on the supermarket shelves with imported honey products from the United States, Europe and Australia, Love My Honey is proudly 100% Filipino made honey.

It comes from wild sunflowers in the remote areas of Talakag and Lantapan, situated along the majestic Mt. Kitanglad mountain range in Bukidnon. This location offers a unique advantage for bees to gather nectar from naturally organic and wild sources, thus giving the brand a distinct flavor and quality.

The brand is 100% raw and pure, which means that it is unheated, unfiltered, and unpasteurized. This preserves all the nutrients, enzymes, and medicinal compounds that honey is known for. It is also meticulously blended and tested for the absence of the most well-known antibiotics, pesticides, and herbicides that can contaminate honey and harm your health.

The remote areas of Talakag and Lantapan provide a unique advantage for naturally raw and pure Love My Honey

This honey has a light color that ranges from extra white to extra light amber. The color indicates the minerals and some of the other components that significantly affect the quality, especially the taste, of the product. Light to transparent honey has a soft, delicate taste while darker honey usually has a stronger flavor. The brand has a mild floral aroma and a smooth texture that melts in your mouth.

Beyond its exquisite taste, the brand is packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytochemicals that offer numerous benefits for both body and mind.

Made by PHILUSA Corporation, a trusted company since 1957, and Miel De Oro, a local honey producer from Bukidnon, Love My Honey is available in all Mercury drugstores nationwide and select supermarkets and grocery stores.

Versatile product

Natural sweetener: Add the honey to your coffee, tea, milk, juice, smoothies, or yogurt as a natural sweetener. Its subtle floral flavor will enhance the taste while providing a gentle energy boost.

Delectable spread: Elevate your breakfast by spreading honey on bread, toast, pancakes, waffles, or muffins. Not only will it make your morning meal more satisfying, but it will also infuse it with added nutrition.

Flavorful dressing: Use the honey as a dressing for your salads, fruits, or cheese. This will enrich the taste and texture of your ingredients while providing your body with valuable antioxidants and enzymes.

Savory marinade or glaze: Experiment with the product as a marinade or glaze for your meat, fish, or vegetable dishes. It will impart a delightful sweet and savory flavor, tenderize your food, and make your dishes truly memorable.

Baking and cooking: Incorporate the honey into your baking and cooking recipes. It adds moisture and sweetness to cakes, cookies, pies, muffins, granola bars, oatmeal, or porridge, making them even more delectable.

Natural remedy: Harness the healing properties of honey by using it to soothe a sore throat, cough, cold, flu, allergy symptoms, or wounds. Its anti-inflammatory and infection-fighting properties can speed up the healing process.

Beauty applications: Embrace it as a natural beauty product to enhance your skin, hair, and nails. It moisturizes, cleanses, exfoliates, and heals your skin; conditions, nourishes, and adds shine to your hair; and strengthens and protects your nails.

