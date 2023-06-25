Recipe: A Visayan dish called Humba

MANILA, Philippines — Humba is a Visayan staple dish of stewed pork cooked in soy sauce, vinegar and sugar.

In taste and appearance, it is very similar to adobo, so much so that you can rightfully refer to it as the Visayan take on adobo. It derives its name from the Chinese dish called hongma or hongba, which is a pork knuckle stew slow-cooked in soy sauce, garlic and other essential condiments.

In one of the cooking classes at The Maya Kitchen featuring the heritage dishes of XO46 Heritage Bistro (which is the brainchild of power couple Andrew and Sandee Masigan and whose concept is to serve dishes that represent specific periods or eras in the country’s history), Sandee and Chef Tanya Dizon whipped up six interesting dishes, and one of them was the Visayan Humba.

Here is the recipe.

Humba

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 kg. pork liempo, sliced into big square chunks

1/4 cup water

100 ml. soy sauce

1/4 cup dark soy sauce

1/4 cup cane vinegar

1/4 cup pineapple juice

50 grams garlic

50 grams onion

1/4 cup muscovado sugar

100 grams banana blossoms

Salt and pepper to taste

Blanched pechay

5 pcs. fried smashed banana

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine water, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, vinegar, pineapple juice, garlic, onion and muscovado sugar in a stockpot.

2. Add pork liempo cubes.

3. Cook for 1 hour or until the liempo is tender.

4. Add the banana blossoms and let the sauce thicken.

5. Plate and serve with blanched pechay and smashed fried banana.

RELATED: Recipe File: Pork humba with mushrooms and garbanzos