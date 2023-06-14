Sports bar-resto launches new Asian-American menu in time for Father’s Day

The new dishes, Adriano vouched, also pair well as “pulutan” to the sports bar’s international beer and non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages selection such as Mojitos in flavors ranging from strawberry to passion fruit, wild berry and black cherry.

MANILA, Philippines — Are wings, drinks and sports your dad’s favorite things?

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) has wings, drinks and sports, and to complement these, the American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise in the Philippines has recently launched 12 new dishes inspired by East-meets-West.

“Basically, it’s an Asian-American fusion,” Rhoda Adriano, Marketing Manager for BWW Philippines, said of their new dishes that comprise the new menu, their latest since the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last menu update was prior to the pandemic.

Bistro Head Chef, Executive Chef Josh Boutwood, together with BWW chefs, created the new dishes that include the following: Salt & Pepper Shrimp, Tostaditas Pork, Loaded Chicken Tater Tots, Original Nachos, Chipotle BBQ Chicken Spring Roll, Salted Potato Chips, Cantaloupe Chicken Salad, Taco Fiestada Pizza, Chicken Thai Sliders, Fish & Chips, Crispy Pork Belly with Hoisin, Crispy Tacos and Sticky Chili Chicken.

These dishes, said Adriano, provide an Asian twist to the all-American restaurant: there’s the vegetable-rich and savory Thailand touch in the Chicken Thai Sliders; and the Filipino-Chinese influences in the Crispy Pata-like Crispy Pork Belly with Hoisin. Chipotle BBQ Chicken Spring Roll, meanwhile, is like the Filipino Lumpia.

These mostly local recipes, Adriano explained, were sent to the American franchise for testing and tweaking before approval. Once approved, these Philippines-exclusive dishes are then churned out using locally produced ingredients, with the addition of imported ones for consistency.

These new additions, said Adriano, are mostly appetizers that go well with their chef-selected dishes, shareable platters and best-selling wings, flavored with one’s choice of sauces and seasonings ranging from sweet to smoky, tangy, hot and very hot.

Adriano hopes that the new offerings would join the joint’s bestsellers that include nachos for appetizer, Caesar Salad with calamari, Truffle Pasta, Pepperoni pizza, Mac and Cheese, and Most Valuable Player and All-Star – meat meal sets for sharing that include ribs, pork and wings in one platter.

Apart from high-definition monitors showing international sporting highlights, dads, said Adriano, would be treated with special gifts at the Bistro Group-run sports bar come Father’s Day.

