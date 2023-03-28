^

Instead of meatballs, make Tokwa Bites for Lent

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 10:53am
Instead of meatballs, make Tokwa Bites for Lent
Tokwa Bites

MANILA, Philippines — The season of Lent has already began, and, as much as possible, we should also start making small sacrifices to get ourselves ready for the life, passion, death and eventual resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Cutting down on meat, for example, even if it’s not a Friday, should be a good sacrifice to make. Besides, we will be doing our body a favor, as well, by substituting tofu for meat in this Tokwa Bites recipe shared by Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation — and you need only a P110 budget for it.

Tokwa Bites

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup malunggay leaves, minced

2 cups squash, mashed

1 cup tokwa, mashed

1 tsp. iodized salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. Aji-no-moto Umami Seasoning

2 Tbsps. diced onion

2 Tbsps. cornstarch

1/4 cup bread crumbs

2 cups cooking oil

3/4 cup ketchup

PROCEDURE:

1. In a bowl, mix together malunggay, squash, tokwa, salt, pepper, Aji-no-moto Umami Seasoning, onion, cornstarch, and bread crumbs. Get 1 Tbsp. of the mixture and form into a ball. Do the same with the rest of the tofu mixture.

2. Heat oil in pan. Fry balls until crisp and golden brown.

3. To prepare Tokwa Bites meal for kids, assemble 5 pcs. Tokwa Bites, 2 Tbsps. ketchup on the side, and 1/2 cup rice on a plate. Serve with 1/2 slice papaya and 1 glass of milk.

*Tip: If crunchier Tokwa Bites is desired, add more breadcrumbs.

