New dining place in Greenbelt: Ember by Chef Josh Boutwood

MANILA, Philippines — Last weekend, Manila's celebrated chef Josh Boutwood opened his newest dining haven in Greenbelt 3, Makati City called Ember.

Chef Josh Boutwood is known for his maverick approach to dining, and his new restaurant concept in Ember is all about sophistication, from its posh interiors down to its mouth-watering food offerings.

“Ember is a sophisticated evolution of Savage with high emphasis on amazing ingredients and a more delicate cooking method. While fire is Savage, after it blazes through the material, what is left glowing from your flame is the ember, which is actually the best to cook on,” Chef Josh explained.

Ember is a sly wink to his other concept, Savage, that attracts adventurous diners with the primal feel of having food cooked with pre-industrial methods using fire, smoke and ash. Its meat dishes are served in impressive plating, and pull you in with its rich flavors.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Chef Josh described how he came about with their delectable meat options, saying, "As much as possible, we let the meat be itself, rather than marinating the meat, we wanna let the meat be. It's simply grilled, left to the fire, just soaked with many other spices."

Before you enjoy the main meat dishes, Ember lures you in with its delish appetizers — the most note-worthy of which is the Raw Tuna Avocado Tapioca. Its textures brought by the tapioca bring out the flavors of the tuna and avocado.

Released Raw Tuna Avocado Tapioca

If you're doing a cheat day from your strict diet, you should go for Ember's Bone Marrow with Sourdough and Parsley. The meat is definitely worth the guilt with its juicy flavor that's complemented well by the green richness of parsley and the lovely-made Sourdough.

Released Bone Marrow with Sourdough and Parsley

The Alaskan King Salmon is another one that should not be missed, and of course nutrition-wise, it's guilt-free. This succulent option just reminds you why Chef Josh is one of Manila's best chefs.

Released Alaskan King Salmon

The ambience of the place is very cosmopolitan and chill, which is perfect for family bonding but also cool enough to hangout at with your friends.

“I want to trigger memories of Sunday feasts spent with family, where the kids, parents, and grandparents gather for a leisurely meal of items freshly-grilled from a backyard barbecue without having to lift a finger. In my mind, it is enjoying dry-aged steaks absolutely perfectly done with just the right amount of smokiness and paired with a glass of wine,” said the chef.

“All of my restaurants are positioned to create memories, the warm feeling of enjoying good food in a great atmosphere. Our aim is that every meal at Ember is logged as a beautiful memory.”

Ember took off from the industrialist look of Savage and the dark walls of his other concept, The Test Kitchen. Ember is modern chic, with a soft and elegant balance to a masculine menu and cooking method. To add to the relaxing atmosphere, the approachable staff will treat guests like family.

“Essentially, it is going to sophisticated yet warm, with earth tones and a splash of olive green and red for accent,” he said.

The menu does not focus on a specific cuisine, as Josh’s cooking philosophy veers away from limitations and instead focuses on gathering inspiration from multiple cultures. The meals will be prepared using a variety of cooking methods from convection, ovens, stove tops hearth, and a smoker to infuse a smoked essence in the dishes.

