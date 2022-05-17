^

Food and Leisure

Singapore's ASTONS Specialities comes to the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 12:21pm
Composite image of ASTONS Specialities' launch in SM Megamall and of the restaurant's Prime Sirloin
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell, ASTON Specialities / released

MANILA, Philippines — ASTONS Specialities, the popular Singaporean restaurant that offers affordable Western cuisine, has crossed the sea and landed in the Philippines to share to Filipinos its finest dishes.

Founded by Aston Soon, ASTONS Specialities has been waiting to expand to the Philippines but plans were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately now, it has been able to open its first store at SM Megamall.

Aston has been working with US steakhouses as early as 1988, and has said it's his dream to make such dishes affordable where one does not have to go to a hotel. His restaurant also sought to have a more interesting menu for all ages, and has used the same menu since 2005.

"I respect food a lot. We try to make everything in a good way consistently," Aston said at the launch of his restaurant's first Philippine store.

"When you mention ASTONS in Singapore everyone knows [about it]... we hope to do the same in the Philippines," he added.

The restaurant founder has acknowledged that Filipinos may be curious to try their dishes but still have their preferences, "Of course [the] original menu first, [but] we'll also cater new dishes preferred and suitable to Pinoys."

ASTONS Specialities takes pride in its legendary steaks like its Prime Sirloin, Prime Ribeye, and New York Strip — each cooked to perfection according to the customer's selected doneness.

Other staple steakhouse dishes are Grilled Porkchops, Honey Bourbon Ribs, the ASTONS Classic Cheeseburger, and a variety of sausages in the Grand Sampler.

ASTONS Specialities also has various chicken dishes cooked in many different ways like Hickory BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Lime, the classic Crispy Fried, and the highly-recommended Chargrilled.

For the non-meat eaters, the restaurant has other options to choose from in its Chargrilled Salmon Fillet and five kinds of pasta that come with a Cream of Mushroom Soup.

Aston reiterates his seriousness with beef and assures that their meat is always taken care of. The three key reasons in accomplishing this, he shared, are respecting doneness without tampering the beef's quality, only using a brush of flavoring, and using imported equipent that provides equal heat distribution which is effective fo quality meat.

ASTONS Specialities also assured that the Filipino staff is up to par with their Singaporean counterparts because during the pandemic. The Filipino contingent flew to Singapore to be trained, while the Singaporean team flew to the Philippines to check on supplies.

The restaurant is already eyeing three more branches after its launch at Megamall, so expect affordable quality meats to be within reach.

FOOD

RESTAURANT
